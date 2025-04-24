Liberals lead by 4 points over Conservatives with gap narrowing on preferred prime minister question: Nanos

CTVNews.ca will have exclusive polling data each morning throughout the federal election campaign. Check back each morning to see the latest from a three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research - CTV News and the Globe and Mail’s official pollster.

The Liberals have a four-point advantage over the Conservatives on Day 33 of the 36-day federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research conducted on April 21-23 has the Liberals at 43 per cent over the Conservatives, who are up over the past three days at 39 per cent nationally.

Nanos ballot as of April 24, 2025 (Nanos Research)

The New Democratic Party is at seven per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (up a point at six per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (one per cent).

“The gap is narrowing on both ballot preferences and who Canadians want as prime minister concurrent with the full release of the Conservative platform,” said Nik Nanos, official pollster for CTV News and the Globe and Mail. “As of last night, it is the tightest since the tracking began this election.”

Regional support

Regionally, Liberals are ahead in the Atlantic, Ontario and Quebec while Conservatives remain dominant in the Prairies and have a slight edge in B.C.

In Ontario, the Liberals went from a double-digit advantage earlier in the week to eight points and they’re at 48 per cent versus the Conservatives at 40. The NDP is at seven.

The Liberals continue their lead in Quebec and are at 41 compared with the Conservatives at 25. The Bloc Quebecois is in second place at 27 per cent.

In the Prairies, the Conservatives remain far ahead with 57 per cent of those surveyed backing them, versus 30 for the Liberals. The NDP is at eight.

B.C. remains a toss-up with the Liberals at 41 per cent versus 42 per cent for the Conservatives. The NDP is at 11.

The Liberal lead in the Atlantic region remains strong at 60 per cent versus 30 per cent for the Conservatives. The NDP remains far behind in the region at seven per cent.

Who is preferred prime minister?

When it comes to whom Canadians prefer as prime minister, Liberal Leader Mark Carney has an 11-point advantage, with 46 per cent choosing him over Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who is at 37 per cent. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh remains a distant third at five per cent.

Nanos preferred PM as of April 24, 2025 (Nanos Research)

“Although Carney leads on the preferred PM tracking, Poilievre has been trending up over the last three days,” said Nanos, “with the narrowest gap in the campaign to date.”

By gender and age

A gender analysis of Nanos tracking shows women continue to be more likely to vote Liberal than men. Forty-nine per cent of women surveyed said they would support the Liberals, compared with 33 per cent who’d vote Conservative. Eight per cent of women back the NDP.

Meanwhile, the number of men who said they would vote Liberal is at 37 per cent, compared with 46 for the Conservatives. Seven per cent of men surveyed would vote NDP.

The Conservative advantage among voters under 35 has strengthened in the past few days with 49 per cent of those surveyed backing them versus 30 for the Liberals. Nine per cent chose the NDP.

Meanwhile, the Liberals have pulled ahead among those aged 35 to 54, with Conservatives at 38 per cent versus 44 for the Liberals. Seven per cent would vote NDP.

The Liberals continue to do significantly better among older voters. Fifty per cent of those aged 55 and up said they would back the Liberals, versus 34 for the Conservatives. Six per cent in that age category chose the NDP.

Methodology

CTV-Globe and Mail/Nanos Research tracking survey, April 21 to 23, 2025, n=1,307, accurate 2.7 percentage points plus or minus, 19 times out of 20. Percentages are weighted to be representative of the population by age, gender and stratified by geography.