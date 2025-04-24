With clock ticking, 3 party leaders to hit 5 provinces Thursday. Live updates here.

The Front Bench Panel talks about the significance of U.S. President Donald Trump and the concept of change in the second half of the campaign.

The leaders of the federal Liberals, Conservatives and NDP will be covering a lot of ground on Thursday, with each hopping between provinces to deliver their final pitches to voters.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is beginning Day 33 of the election campaign in Port Moody, B.C., after spending Wednesday trying to woo voters in a number of NDP strongholds in the province.

He’s later scheduled to fly to Winnipeg, Man., for a rally.

Pierre Poilievre has a news conference scheduled in Halifax, N.S., before the Conservative leader heads to his own rally in Saskatchewan.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has an announcement planned in Winnipeg before he heads back to Toronto for a campaign event.

The leaders are likely to face questions about U.S. President Donald Trump, who made headlines Wednesday suggesting Canada would “cease to exist” if not for his country’s support.

