Poilievre returning to battleground B.C. Friday. Live election updates here.

The gap between the Liberals and Conservatives is narrowing as the campaign enters its final days.

Heading into the last weekend before Canada’s 2025 election, Pierre Poilievre will be returning to battleground B.C. on Friday.

The Conservative leader is flying from Saskatchewan for a “Canada First” rally in the Vancouver Island community of Nanoose Bay – located in a riding that’s been securely held by the NDP’s Gord Johns for the last 10 years.

With polling suggesting many NDP ridings in B.C. are up for grabs this year, Nik Nanos, chief data scientist for Nanos Research, has described the province as being in the midst of a “political feeding frenzy.”

Liberal Leader Mark Carney toured two other NDP strongholds on Vancouver Island earlier this week.

Jagmeet Singh is spending Friday in Ontario, where he’ll be making an announcement in Toronto before heading to campaign stops in Hamilton and London.

8:09 a.m.: Poilievre’s riding sees highest voter turnout during advance polls

The Ottawa riding with one of the longest ballots in history had the highest voter turnout across Canada in advance polls, according to Elections Canada.

Preliminary data shows 43,394 people voted in the riding of Carleton during the four days of advance polls over the Easter weekend.

There are 91 candidates on the ballot in the riding of Carleton, after the Longest Ballot Committee targeted the Ottawa riding. Eighty-five of the candidates registered to run in Carleton are associated with the electoral reform group ‘The Longest Ballot Committee’ and all have the same official agent – Tomas Szuchewycz.

The Longest Ballot Committee protests Canada’s first-past-the-post system. On its Bluesky account, the group says it is “having fun breaking records while pointing out that politicians shouldn’t be in charge of their own ethics and election rules.”

The Carleton ballot includes Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, who has held the riding since 2004. The Liberal Party candidate is Bruce Fanjoy and the NDP candidate is Beth Prokaska.

Josh Pringle, CTV News Ottawa Producer and Digital Lead

Liberals lead by 5 points over Conservatives

The Liberals have a five-point advantage over the Conservatives on Day 34 of the 36-day federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research conducted on April 22-24 has the Liberals at 43 per cent over the Conservatives, who are at 38 per cent nationally.

The New Democratic Party is at eight per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (six per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (one per cent).

It’s a “nation divided between East and West,” said Nik Nanos, official pollster for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.

Liberals are ahead in the Atlantic, Ontario and Quebec while Conservatives remain dominant in the Prairies. B.C., meanwhile, is a “toss up,” said Nanos.

When it comes to whom Canadians prefer as prime minister, Liberal Leader Mark Carney has an 11-point advantage, with 46 per cent choosing him over Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who is at 35 per cent. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh remains a distant third at five per cent.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief

Poll finds immigrants more likely to favour Liberals

A new Nanos Research survey has found people who immigrated to Canada – or are within two generations of family members who did – are more likely to support the Liberals than the Conservatives.

But the poll, conducted for CTV News and The Globe and Mail, found support for the two parties almost evenly split among respondents with little or no direct connection to immigration, meaning those whose entire families have been Canada-born for at least three generations.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist