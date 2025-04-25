Singh conjures spectre of ’90s Liberal budget cuts, in pitch to elect more NDP MPs

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks during a campaign stop in Winnipeg, Thursday, April 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

TORONTO — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is using one of the final days of the campaign to reiterate his party’s commitment to defending health care funding in a potential Mark Carney budget.

Speaking in Toronto, Singh says that without having more New Democrats in the House of Commons, Canada could be heading toward budget cuts reminiscent of the 1990s era Liberals.

Singh says that the Liberals are looking to cut upwards of $28 billion in operating spending, money the NDP Leader says could come in part from provincial health transfers.

Carney says he does not plan to cut health care spending, and the Liberal campaign talks about maintaining provincial and personal federal transfers.

Singh previously said that with increased inflation and greater demand for services that maintaining funding means a cut.

The NDP campaign includes stops in Hamilton and London, Ont. later today, as the party looks to maintain and pickup seats in southern Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press