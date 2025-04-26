Party leaders have packed itineraries today as election day nears

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is greeted by supporters prior to departing from Montreal, Friday, April 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA — Federal party leaders have busy itineraries today in one of the final days of the election campaign.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is set to spend much of the day in the Greater Toronto Area, first holding a media availability in King City before visiting a small business in Newmarket, holding a meet and greet in Aurora and visiting another small business in Markham.

He is also scheduled to hold rallies in Mississauga and Windsor, Ont.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to hold a rally in Delta, B.C., in the morning and a whistle stop in Sudbury, Ont., in the evening.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is set to hold a campaign event in London, Ont., and attend a Unifor rally in Windsor, Ont.

He is later expected to attend a Lapu-Lapu Day party in Vancouver and an Eid dinner in Burnaby, B.C.

Canadians cast ballots to choose their next government on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press