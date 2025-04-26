Party leaders in Ontario and B.C. on final campaign weekend. Live updates here.

The Front Bench Panel breaks down the election strategies of the party leaders and discuss what each party could have done differently.

The final weekend of Canada’s 2025 federal election campaign will be a busy one for all the major party leaders.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney will be spending most of Saturday in the Greater Toronto Area, with stops planned in King City, Newmarket, Aurora, Markham and Mississauga.

He’s then scheduled to appear at a rally in Windsor.

Pierre Poilievre is beginning Day 35 of the campaign in battleground B.C., where both the Conservatives and Liberals are hoping to snatch some seats away from the NDP.

Poilievre is scheduled to appear at a “Canada First” rally in Delta before flying back to Ontario for an event in Falconbridge.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be heading in the opposite direction, starting the day with stops in Windsor and London before flying to B.C. for several planned events in Metro Vancouver.

