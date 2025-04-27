A last-minute guide to voting in Canada’s federal election

Elections Canada signage is pictured near an advance polling station in Ottawa, on Friday, April 18, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby)

Canada will soon determine who will form the next government in Monday’s federal election. Here are a few things to keep in mind as election day inches closer.

To be able to vote, you must be a Canadian citizen who is at least 18 years old on election day.

Polls will be open for 12 hours on election day, and you must vote at your assigned polling station. The hours may vary depending on the time zone, Elections Canada says.

Identification

Voters must also be able to prove their identity and address using one of the following methods:

A driver’s licence or any other Canadian government-issued identity document (federal, provincial/territorial or local) with your name, photo and current address.

If you don’t have the above, you must show two pieces of identification, at least one of which must have your current address.

If you don’t have either of the above, you must declare your identity and address in writing and have someone with you who can vouch for you. This person must prove their identity and address with government-issued ID. Each person can vouch for only one person.

Voter information card

To find your polling station, check your voter information card, which is mailed to your home after you register your current address.

This card tells you where and when to vote, the accessibility of your assigned polling station, how to request assistance in advance and the address of the closest Elections Canada office where voting by special ballot takes place.

You must bring this card along with accepted identification on voting day.

Voter information service

The voter information service provides information about your electoral district, including a map, list of candidates and results from past elections.

It can also be used to find the list of candidates running in your district, the location of your polling places on election day and the address of your local Elections Canada office.

If you haven’t registered to vote, you can register at your assigned polling station.

The best time to vote on election day

The best time to vote on election day is between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to Elections Canada.

The busiest times are early in the morning and after 4 p.m.

More information about voting in the federal election can be found on the Elections Canada’s website.