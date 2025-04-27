Death toll in Vancouver SUV attack rises to 11; Carney cancels large rallies. Live updates here

CTV News Channel is Canada's 24-hour all-news network. Watch the latest headlines from Canada and around the world.

A deadly attack at a Filipino street festival in South Vancouver has forced federal party leaders to adjust their events on the final day of the campaign.

At least 11 people were killed and more than 20 injured when a man drove an SUV into a crowd celebrating the Lapu Lapu Day festival.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Polievre, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have all made statements, saying they are devastated and offered their condolences to the victims.

Follow along as CTVNews.ca and CTV News journalists on the campaign trails provide live updates throughout the day. All times EDT.

12:27 p.m.: Death toll in Vancouver attack rises to 11

Vancouver Police Department interim chief Steve Rai says 11 people have died in the SUV attack on Saturday night.

“This is the darkest day in our city’s history,” Rai said during a news conference on Sunday.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

12:19 p.m.: ‘Largest crime scene I’ve ever seen,’ Sajjan says

CTV QP: Sajjan on the ‘absolute horror’ of Lapu Lapu festival car ramming attack Former Liberal cabinet minister Harjit Sajjan speaks on the fatal car ramming attack in Vancouver.

Outgoing Liberal MP and former Vancouver police officer Harjit Sajjan says the scene of Saturday’s Vancouver ramming attack that left nine dead was the largest he’s ever seen.

Sajjan, who represented the South Vancouver area, rushed to the scene shortly after learning that a man had driven his SUV into a crowd near Fraser Street and East 41st Avenue, where the Lapu Lapu Day celebration was being held.

“I’ll be honest with you; it is the largest crime scene that I’ve seen. I’ve been to many crime scenes in that neighbourhood before,” Sajjan told CTV News chief political correspondent Vassy Kapelos during CTV’s Question Period.

“This is unfathomable.”

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

12:06 p.m.: Carney cancels large rallies in Alberta, B.C.

The Liberal Party has cancelled large campaign rallies in Calgary and Richmond, B.C., in the wake of the deadly SUV ramming attack in Vancouver, CTV News has learned.

A source on the Liberal campaign said the party had notified supporters in those two cities about the cancellation. The source noted that more than 2,500 attendees registered for each of the events.

The source added that “smaller engagements” are proceeding in Saskatoon and Edmonton, where Carney will meet with supporters and community leaders.

Carney cancelled his campaign event in Hamilton this morning as he gave a televised statement on the Vancouver attack.

He indicated during his remarks that he’d been briefed by intelligence and security officials and that there were no active threats to Canadians.

Carney also spoke to B.C. Premier David Eby and Filipino-Canadian Liberal MP Rechie Valdez.

Mike Le Couteur, CTV News national correspondent, and Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

11:05 a.m.: Green Party condemns Vancouver attack

The Green Party of Canada is condemning the deadly SUV ramming attack in Vancouver, calling it a “shocking tragedy” that “has no place in Canadian society.

“My heart goes out to the Filipino community and to anyone participating at the Lapu Lapu Day festival,” Green Party Co-Leader Elizabeth May said in a statement on Sunday morning.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

11 a.m.: Singh in B.C. with a pared-down schedule

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh prepares to a statement about deaths at a Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day block party, during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Singh visited the Filipino community festival earlier Saturday evening as part of a federal election campaign stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The morning after the vehicle ramming incident in Vancouver, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will continue with a campaign visit to Penticton, B.C.

It will involve a pared-down schedule in a riding that is being closely contested after NDP incumbent Richard Cannings announced his retirement.

Singh is expected to hold a short media availability afterwards.

NDP staff said during the 45-minute flight to the Okanagan region that all community events after Penticton will be cancelled.

Jagmeet Singh arrives in Penticton, accompanied by his parents. This will be a pared down campaign stop. NDP have canceled other election related events following the Lapa Lapa day tragedy in Vancouver. The campaign has reached out to the Filipino cmmty to offer assistance pic.twitter.com/2cApMjlx5W — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) April 27, 2025

Singh appeared visibly shaken when speaking to reporters last night, following the mass casualty event. Nine people were killed when the driver of a black SUV drove his vehicle into a crowd of hundreds of people at the Lapu Lapu Filipino festival in Vancouver.

The incident occurred at 8:15 p.m., and Singh had just left the event approximately five minutes earlier. He had taken selfies with dozens of supporters, many of them families with young children.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh greets attendees during a campaign stop at a Lapu Lapu Day block party, in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Singh, who represents the nearby riding of Burnaby Central, was invited by festival organizers to attend. He made short remarks celebrating the resilience of the Filipino community when he was introduced on the concert stage.

Judy Trinh, CTV News national correspondent

10:50 a.m.: ‘Our hearts are with you today’: Poilievre

A sombre Poilievre spoke to Filipinos at a church in Mississauga this morning, telling the congregation that “our hearts are with you today.”

“All Canadians are united in solidarity with the Filipino community,” Poilievre said. “All Canadians are united with you in mourning the loss of these treasured lives and in binding our country together to support the surviving loved ones.”

The Conservative leader called the SUV ramming attack a “senseless act of violence.”

“I know that today will be a day of prayer and reflection for the Filipino community and for all Canadians and I want you to know that all our country is with you today as you mourn this terrible loss,” Poilievre added.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

10:20 a.m.: ‘Canadians are united with you,’ Carney tells victims

Prime Minister Mark Carney Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers a statement in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, April 27, 2025, regarding the incident at the Lapu Lapu Day block party in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

During his brief remark, Carney appeared to get emotional as he spoke about how families lost loved ones in the Vancouver ramming attack.

“Those families are living every family’s nightmare,” Carney said, offering his deepest condolences to them, the Filipino community and everyone impacted by the tragedy.

“I know that I join all Canadians in mourning with you. I know that Canadians are united with you.”

“Last night, families lost a sister, a brother, mother, a father, a son or daughter, those families are living every family's nightmare” - says an emotional Mark Carney on the tragedy at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver #cdnpoli #elxn45 pic.twitter.com/RN1Bb3MXXI — Mike Le Couteur (@mikelecouteur) April 27, 2025

Carney then evoked “Bayanihan,” the Filipino value of working together as a community to help those in need.

“This spirit upon which we must draw in this incredibly difficult time. We will comfort the grieving. We will care for each other. We will unite in common purpose,” he said.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

10:10 a.m.: No active threats to Canadians after Vancouver attack, Carney says

Carney says he is “shocked, devastated and heartbroken” after a man drove an SUV into a crowd at a Filipino street festival in Vancouver, leaving nine dead and more than 20 people injured.

He said he was briefed by his national security and intelligence advisor and the public safety minister about the situation.

“Currently, we do not believe that there is any active threat to Canadians,” Carney said, adding that authorities confirmed that the suspect in custody acted alone.

He shared that he will speak with B.C. officials later today.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

9:47 a.m.: Carney to release statement on Vancouver attack

Carney is set to make a statement on the tragedy in Vancouver at 10 a.m.

Liberal leader Mark Carney set to make a statement on the tragedy in Vancouver at approx. 10AM eastern time#cdnpoli #elxn45 — Mike Le Couteur (@mikelecouteur) April 27, 2025

At least nine people were killed and several others injured when a man drove an SUV into a crowd at a Filipino street festival Saturday night.

In a statement posted on X early Sunday morning, Carney said he was devastated to hear about the horrific events.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with you,” he said.

“We are monitoring the situation closely, and thankful to our first responders for their swift action.”

I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening.



I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) April 27, 2025

Mike Le Couteur, CTV News national correspondent, and Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

What is the ‘alternation’ theory and will Ontario continue the trend on election day?

As Canadians inch closer toward election day, political experts are watching closely to see if Ontario will continue a trend of split-ticket voting, choosing one party to govern at Queen’s Park and a different one to form government in Ottawa.

Often referred to as the “alternation theory,” experts say Ontario has a long history of voting for one party provincially and another federally.

“Since 1867, about 78 per cent of provincial elections in Ontario have been won by a party ideologically different from the federal governing party,” Semra Sevi, assistant professor of political science at the University of Toronto, told CTV News Toronto. “Since 1943, that figure exceeds 90 per cent.”

Despite this trend, there has been overlap between federal and provincial governments in the past, including most recently in 2015 when former prime minister Justin Trudeau was elected at the same time Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne was in power in Ontario.

Read the full story here

Jermaine Wilson, CTVNewsToronto.ca journalist

8:16 a.m.: Carney delays start of day

Carney was scheduled to start his day at 8 a.m. in Hamilton but was delayed. He was expected to meet with supporters and volunteers, but his arrival was delayed. It is unclear what the reason for the delay is.

Following the tragic events in Vancouver last night Mark Carney’s “campaign movements” will be delayed this morning” according to his team.

The first event scheduled at 8am in Hamilton has not happened.

We continue to await details from the Liberal party.#cdnpoli #elxn45 — Mike Le Couteur (@mikelecouteur) April 27, 2025

A mass attack at a Filipino street festival in Vancouver that left at least nine people dead has cast a grim shadow over the campaign.

Carney, Poilievre and Singh have all offered their condolences to the victims.

Singh just left the festival when a man driving an SUV at high speed plowed through a crowded street.

Supporters flocking to Jagmeet Singh at the Lapu Lapu Filipino independence festival for selfies #ELXN45 pic.twitter.com/beV2uGDXqg — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) April 27, 2025

A visibly shaken Singh called it a targeted incident directed at the Filipino community.

He told reporters following him on the campaign trail that he was not aware of any motive, and if his presence at the festival may have been a factor.

Jagmeet Singh is visibly shaken after finding out that minutes after he left the Filipino Lapu Lapu Festival - someone drove a vehicle through the site. Multiple people are dead - others are injured pic.twitter.com/JaMTfssJEb — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) April 27, 2025

Police have not released any information about motive.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist. With files from CTV News national correspondents Mike Le Couteur and Judy Trinh and The Canadian Press

Liberals lead Conservatives on final day of campaign

The Liberals have a four-point advantage over the Conservatives on Day 36, the final day of the federal election campaign, with voters heading to the polls on Monday.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research conducted on April 24-26 has the Liberals at 43 per cent over the Conservatives, who are at 39 per cent nationally.

The New Democratic Party is at eight per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (six per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (one per cent).

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief