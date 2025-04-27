Mass attack at Vancouver street festival casts dark pall over final day of election campaign

This composite image made from four file photos show, from left to right, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet in Victoriaville, Que., Friday, April 25, 2025; Liberal Leader Mark Carney in Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday, April 24, 2025; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Windsor, Ont., Saturday, April 26, 2025, and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in Halifax on Thursday, April 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot, Sean Kilpatrick, Darryl Dyck, Darren Calabrese

OTTAWA — A mass casualty vehicle ramming at a Vancouver street festival has cast a grim shadow over the final day of the federal election campaign.

Party leaders sent condolences on social media Saturday night after learning that multiple people had been killed and injured after a man drove an SUV through the Lapu Lapu Day festival. Police did not say how many people had been killed at a news conference early Saturday morning.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney had been scheduled to spend Sunday in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia to meet with volunteers and supporters.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was due to host multiple rallies across Ontario.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had planned campaign stops in British Columbia, including Penticton, Vancouver, New Westminster, and Coquitlam. He was also expected to visit the Vaisakhi parade in Oliver to celebrate the Sikh holiday.

It was not immediately clear if the schedules would change due to the attack in Vancouver.

Recent polls show the Liberals are leading the race but remain in a head-to-head battle with the Conservatives. Voters head to the polls on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2025.