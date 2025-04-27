Vancouver SUV attack is ‘largest crime scene I’ve ever seen,’ Sajjan says

Former Liberal cabinet minister Harjit Sajjan speaks on the fatal car ramming attack in Vancouver.

Outgoing Liberal MP and former Vancouver police officer Harjit Sajjan says the scene of Saturday’s Vancouver ramming attack that left at least 11 people dead was the largest he’s ever seen.

Sajjan, who represented the South Vancouver area, rushed to the scene shortly after learning that a man had driven his SUV into a crowd near Fraser Street and East 41st Avenue, where the Lapu Lapu Day celebration was being held.

“I’ll be honest with you; it is the largest crime scene that I’ve seen. I’ve been to many crime scenes in that neighbourhood before,” Sajjan told CTV News chief political correspondent Vassy Kapelos during CTV’s Question Period.

“This is unfathomable.”

B.C. emergency officials said they transported 26 people to the hospital in conditions ranging from critical to serious. Police have not released the identities of the nine people who were killed.

Meanwhile, police have arrested one suspect, and while they have not disclosed a possible motive, they have ruled out terrorism. Police have also revealed that the suspect is known to them.

Sajjan believed the street was packed at the time of the incident, given the sunny weather.

“Last year, it was raining, and it was just packed. People just wanted to celebrate. And this year, with the beautiful weather, it would have been, you know, if even more people were there just celebrating,” Sajjan said.

“And just to see that this happening at such a family event is absolutely horrific.”

He recounted seeing a stunned look on people’s faces as he got to the scene, which he described as “absolute horror.”

Sajjan expressed his confidence in the Vancouver police and said that they would make sure “no stone is left unturned.”

“It’s going to take some time. But as the acting chief of police had said, they’re going to be putting all the resources to this to making sure that the community gets the answers.”

Sajjan, who grew up in the area and worked there as a police officer, said it is a tight-knit and vibrant community.

“We will get to the bottom of this, but right now, the focus is just on the families, the victims and the community itself,” he said.

As for his message to the Filipino community, Sajjan promised that after grieving the victims, “we are going to be able to celebrate once again.”

“I know it’s a long way to go right now, but we will get through this together.”

All federal party leaders have expressed their shock and offered their condolences to the victims of the attack.

During a news conference on Sunday morning, Prime Minister Mark Carney said there are no active threats to Canadians following the attack.

With files from CTV News Vancouver staff and The Canadian Press