Eric Ham: Will Trump’s 100-day implosion carry the day for Liberals?

Eric Ham is based in Washington, D.C. and is a political analyst for CTV News. He’s a bestselling author and former congressional staffer in the U.S. Congress and writes for CTVNews.ca.

Canadian voters head to the polls on the eve of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office. Since his historic election, the U.S. president has castigated the Great White North and made clear his intentions to bring Canada under American control. His barrage of attacks on former prime minister Justin Trudeau, led by diminutive phraseology such as “governor” Trudeau, only led to mounting political headwinds forcing the prime minister to eventually step down. Now as Canadians pick their next leaders to face off against the twice-impeached convicted felon, it is unclear how much weight Trump’s influence will carry given his generationally horrid approval ratings. This is especially true for the mercurial Commander-in-Chief as he has made no secret of his desire for Liberals to remain in power.

The numbers are in and they are deeply striking even by this president’s standards. NBC News, The Associated Press, and CNN all conducted polls as Trump reaches the first milestone in his presidency. A large majority of Americans, including Republicans, overwhelmingly reject the actions of this White House since Trump’s swearing-in. The NBC News poll shows an astounding 55% surveyed disapprove of the president’s handling of his first few months in office. Perhaps even more ominous for Trump, on his signature issue of immigration, the one area where both Republicans and independents were aligned with the former reality television star in the lead-up to the election, the CNN poll shows the president’s approval ratings are down greatly. Reaching a high of 60% back in December before taking office to now only 45% since deportations began in earnest. Moreover, Trump’s handling of trade and tariffs, an issue that has seen the former real estate mogul spar with America’s biggest trading partners, including Ottawa, has been a massive loser with the NBC News poll showing only 39% of respondents approve of his handling of the issue.

Now, as Canadian voters chart the course of their nation’s future, picking a national leader to stand boldly against American power takes on new meaning. Trump, though still firmly in control of all levers of U.S. might, is both demonstrably weakened and rejected at home by all political stripes. How this shapes voters’ decision-making and will they even care, are critical questions to be answered in a matter of hours. Nevertheless, the president has placed his political weight on the scale in support of Liberal Leader Mark Carney. Yet, now as Trump limps into his 100 days as the electorate casts their ballots, will it even matter or shape the outcome in such a consequential election?

Trump still holds enormous powers

Undoubtedly, weakened; hobbled; and yes wounded; Trump still holds enormous powers to make the lives of Canadians diametrically miserable. Still looming tariffs on pharmaceuticals and autos have the potential to not only upend 60 years of economic integration throughout the North American alliance but could also see a complete collapse of Canada’s (and America’s) economy. Alas, it is important to note, Trump has historically been saddled with historically awful approval ratings. Such anemic numbers saw him lose control of both chambers of congress during the midterm elections in 2018 and subsequently the White House in 2020. Now, theoretically with no more campaigns to run and no more elections to consider (the narcissistic pol likely won’t care how his party fares in 2026) it is highly unlikely such alarmingly low approval ratings will modulate the president’s actions or agenda going forward. Least of all, his handling of the relationship with the United States key neighbour and trading partner, Canada.

Trump remains one of the biggest political issues that will determine the outcome of this election. Moreover, in the 11th hour of the campaign, candidates would be wise to push solutions, ideas, and a vision for Canada that no longer includes America as a reliable strategic economic and national security partner. Trump’s 100 days in office has positioned the country as a nation at war with its traditional allies, partners and friends all the while turning enemies and opponents of democracy into comrades. This new direction by America’s commander-in-chief has turned off the American electorate but by all accounts, Trump does not care. The nation is still barrelling toward a recession; Republicans in Congress are on target to ram through massive tax cuts for the wealthy at the expense of draconian clefts to the social safety net at the behest of the White House; and trade wars and tariffs remain prized tools of the president’s, even as his most wealthy supporters are vehemently opposed to the economic policies being advanced.

Though diminished politically, his influence and political might still come with tremendous consequences to those that stand in his way. Needless to say, the Canadian electorate’s choices do come with certain political risks. Trump wants his man (Carney) at the helm of power in Ottawa. Certainly, the Commander-in-Chief believes Liberals in control are easily cowered and too feeble to withstand his bullying, intransigence and truculent demeanour. The man that once stood charged with trying to overthrow American democracy is not looking for a governing partner or co-equal leader. In fact, like many he has chosen to serve in his cabinet and all throughout the U.S. government, he is looking for a pushover. Canadian voters now respond by choosing someone they believe will acquiesce or push back. By (again) breaking protocol, America’s strongman is hoping his weight on Canada’s political scale makes it the former, not the latter.