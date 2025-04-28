Poilievre tells Trump to ‘stay out’ of election. Live voting day updates here.

CTV News Channel is Canada's 24-hour all-news network. Watch the latest headlines from Canada and around the world.

Voters across Canada are casting their ballots in the federal election today after a 35-day campaign.

Here are the latest developments:

12:10 p.m. EDT: Fire redirects Ont. voters

Some voters in Windsor, Ont., are being redirected to a new location to cast their ballots after a fire closed down a recreation centre that was serving as a federal election polling station.

The Windsor fire department says crews responded to a fire on the roof of the WFCU Centre on Monday morning and everyone inside was evacuated.

WFCU Centre fire Fire on the roof of the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, April 28, 2025. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

The fire service says Elections Canada has moved a polling station for Windsor--Tecumseh--Lakeshore to St. Joseph’s Catholic High School nearby.

It says the fire was under control as of 11 a.m., and a fire investigator will go to the WFCU Centre to look into the cause of the blaze.

The Canadian Press. Read the full story here.

11:30 a.m. EDT: Blanchet votes

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet cast his vote this morning in his own Beloeil—Chambly riding.

After quickly filling in his ballot, the leader joked in French he “didn’t even hesitate” to make his choice, garnering a laugh in the polling station.

Yves-Francois Blanchet, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet votes on federal election day in Chambly, Que., Monday, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

He also said he is eager to see the results this evening – the Liberal party has maintained a strong lead in Quebec throughout the campaign, according to Nanos polling.

According to the pollster’s most recent report, the Liberals sit at 42 per cent support in Quebec. The Bloc is in second place at 28 per cent, ahead of the third place Conservatives, who are at 22 per cent.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca digital breaking news assignment editor

11 a.m. EDT: Poilievre writes to Trump

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre responded to U.S. President Donald Trump on social media this morning, writing, “Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state.”

Earlier, Trump wrote on his own Truth Social platform that Canada should join the U.S., as he has said countless times in recent months.

“No more artificially drawn line from many years ago. Look how beautiful this land mass would be,” wrote the president, again claiming the United States subsidizes Canada, which “makes no sense unless Canada is a State!”

Poilievre struck back: “President Trump, stay out of our election. The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box.”

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca digital breaking news assignment editor

10:30 a.m. EDT: Poilievre votes

Canada election news 2025 Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida Poilievre cast their votes in the federal election Monday April 28, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre cast his ballot alongside his wife, Anaida Poilievre, at a polling station in the Ottawa area.

He remarked, “look at the size of the ballot” when he walked up to the voting booth. Poilievre’s riding of Carleton was targeted by a protest group filling the slate up with independent candidates to inflate the physical size of ballots and delay the count.

As he placed his ballot in the box, Poilievre told the gathered cameras: “Alright everyone, get out to vote — for a change,” echoing his slogan from the campaign.

The Canadian Press

10:19 a.m. EDT: ‘Fight like we’ve never fought before’: Ford

Premier Doug Ford is urging Canadians to “band together” and “fight like we’ve never fought before” against U.S. President Donald Trump’s annexation threats amid the president’s renewed calls for Canada to become the “51st state.”

Ont. Premier Ford says Americans ‘totally disagree’ with Trump’s tariffs

Speaking at The Valuing Reconciliation in Global Markets Conference in Toronto on Monday morning, Ford told the crowd that the uncertainty created by Trump is hurting workers and businesses in Ontario and throughout the country.

“Folks we have two choices here as a collective country,” Ford said.

“We either all band together and support each other or we sit back and get rolled over by President Trump with a cement mixer. That’s option one. Option two, we all fight like we’ve never fought before. I take option two. We will never roll over. We will never, ever be the 51st state, and I can tell you, Canada will never be for sale.”

Codi Wilson, CP24.com journalist. Read the full story here.

10 a.m. EDT: Polling open everywhere

Elections Canada sign Halifax An Elections Canada sign is pictured in front of a polling station on Agricola Street in Halifax on April 28, 2025. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)

Polling stations are now open across the country as voters in British Columbia and Yukon head to the polls.

The Canadian Press

ANALYSIS: How Liberal Leader Mark Carney ran his campaign

Mark Carney’s election campaign came full circle on April 26 when he returned to a weedy empty lot in Windsor, Ont., where, a month earlier, the Liberal leader experienced one of the most important moments of his rookie political year.

On March 26, just days after the federal election campaign began and with the cross-border Ambassador Bridge in the background, Carney promised to protect the auto sector and warned that United States President Donald Trump sought to break the economy so that the United States could make Canada its 51st state.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney holds a rally in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, April 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Liberal Leader Mark Carney holds a rally in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, April 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Later that day — as if conjured up by Carney’s words — Trump injected himself into the fray again by threatening to impose new auto tariffs on Canada, allowing Carney to put on his metaphorical prime minister’s hat and respond with authority as the trade crisis escalated.

Back in Windsor on Saturday, as the election campaign was winding down, Carney again told a campaign rally that Trump is “trying to break us so America can own us.” The rally crowd started chanting: “Never 51!”

On the influential Curse of Politics podcast, Liberal insider David Herle said such moments in the campaign’s first week — when Carney was laying out the nature of the threat posed by the Trump administration — were his best. He said the Liberals have been “living off that magic ever since.”

The Canadian Press. Read the full article here.

9:30 a.m. EDT: Most polls open

Polls are now open in a majority of provinces and territories.

Voters in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Northwest Territories and Nunavut can cast their ballots for the next 12 hours.

The Canadian Press

8:45 a.m. EDT: Trump weighs in

U.S. President Donald Trump has weighed in on election day in Canada.

He posted on his Truth Social platform as Canadians on the East Coast were heading to the polls, urging voters to elect “the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half” and boost the size of the country’s military and various industries.

President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Saturday, April 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Evan Vucci President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Saturday, April 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Evan Vucci

Trump also repeated his call for Canada to become the “51st State” and remove the “artificially drawn” border — a challenge to Canadian sovereignty that became a critical issue throughout the election campaign.

The Canadian Press