Doug Ford says he’s ready to work with Carney to ‘protect Canada’ from Trump

Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, left and Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives to take part in the First Minister Meeting at the National War Museum in Ottawa on Friday, March 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he “stands ready” to work with Prime Minister Mark Carney to “protect Canada” from the economic uncertainty created by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a statement congratulating Carney, who secured a fourth consecutive term for the federal Liberals with a win on Monday night, Ford listed all of the ways he hopes Carney will “fulfil his commitments” to Ontario and other provinces.

“This election comes at a crucial time for Ontario and for Canada. Workers, families and businesses are navigating the economic uncertainty caused by President Trump’s tariffs and they are counting on all levels of government to work together to protect Canada,” Ford wrote.

“Ontario stands ready to work with the federal government to unleash our economy by cutting red tape so we can make Canada’s economy more competitive, resilient and self-reliant, capable of withstanding tariffs and whatever challenges may come our way.”

In the statement, released Tuesday morning, Ford called on Carney to “speed up approvals for critical mineral and resource development projects,” including the Ring of Fire.

“I am also calling on him to join us in supporting Ontario as we build the future of nuclear, including the first small modular reactors in the G7, as well as the historic infrastructure investments we are making through our plan to build Ontario,” the premier wrote.

“We are ready to work with the new federal government to get these necessary projects, including highways, transit and energy infrastructure, funded, approved and built as quickly as possible.”

Ford added that he wants to work with Ottawa to “tear down internal trade barriers” and boost “economic integration across Canada.”

“I am calling on Prime Minister Carney to join us in supporting new nation-building infrastructure, including pipelines, highways, railways, seaports and airports, to help Canadian goods reach new customers in new markets while binding our country together and reducing our reliance on the United States,” Ford’s statement continued.

Ford said “real and meaningful bail reform” is another priority for the province to “keep the public safe and take violent, repeat offenders” off the streets.

He added that Carney must “meet our national defence commitments” and use “Canadian-made equipment whenever possible.

Ford thanks Poilievre, Singh

In his statement Ford also thanked both Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and outgoing NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh for “their service to our democracy.”

Ford did not endorse his fellow Tory during the last election campaign, suggesting that he would be staying on the sidelines to focus on mitigating the impact of Trump’s tariffs on Ontario’s economy.

Ford did, however, weigh in on Poilievre’s political fortunes after the premier’s long-time campaign adviser Kory Teneycke criticized the federal Conservative leader’s campaign strategy.

Teneycke made headlines after accusing Poilievre’s team of “campaign malpractice” as polling emerged suggesting that the Conservatives had blown a 20-point advantage over the Liberals.

When asked about Teneycke’s comments earlier this month, Ford replied, “Sometimes the truth hurts.”

“To be very frank, if Kory was running that campaign, I don’t think Mr. Poilievre would be in the position he’s in right now,” Ford said at the time.

In a subsequent interview, despite backlash from some Conservatives, the premier defended his long-time campaign manger, saying he was “standing up for a friend.”

While Ford and Poilievre held no public events together before or during the election campaign, Ford and Carney met over breakfast last month at an Etobicoke diner shortly after Carney was tapped to be the next prime minister.

Ford has repeatedly stated that he can work effectively with people of all political stripes.

“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Carney to protect the workers, businesses and communities of Ontario and Canada,” Ford statement concluded.