Elections Canada confirms technical issues with website

An Elections Canada logo is shown on Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Elections Canada confirmed that voters trying to access its website might face technical difficulties.

“As a result, some of our online services and tools are currently unavailable. We are aware of the issue and are working hard to fix it,” the organization wrote on its website following hours of disruption.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, Elections Canada said the issue began at 7 p.m. EDT on Monday.

“We informed electors on our social media platforms how to find their assigned polling station,” the agency wrote, as some voters expressed concerns about figuring out where to cast their ballot.

“Sub-optimal to have the Elections Canada site down right now,” wrote David Moscrop, political commentator, on the X platform.

Elections Canada provided a toll-free number for electors to find their assigned polling place.

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello