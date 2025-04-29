Elections Canada says more than 19.2M voters cast a ballot in federal election

Elections Canada signage is pictured near an advance polling station in Ottawa on Friday, April 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

OTTAWA — Elections Canada says more than 67 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the federal election — more than 19.2 million people.

While this election was widely expected to see increased turnout, it did not surpass the record set in March 1958, when 79.4 per cent of eligible electors voted.

But turnout was higher than in the last federal election, when 62.6 per cent of eligible voters headed to the polls.

With votes still being counted, voter turnout still has some room to climb.

The Liberal party is currently leading with 43.6 per cent of the total vote and is set to hold 168 seats, while the Conservative party has 41.4 per cent of the vote and an estimated 144 seats.

The Bloc Québécois took 6.4 per cent of the votes and 23 seats, while the NDP took 6.3 per cent of the vote and currently holds seven seats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press