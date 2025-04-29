First wins declared as polls begin to close in historic Canadian federal election. Live voting day updates here.

The first wins have been declared as polls begin to close on election day.

Canadians are deciding which party will form government, and which of the parties’ leaders will steer the country from its helm in Ottawa.

For 36 days, the leaders have pitched themselves as the nation’s best option amid tensions with the United States, worldwide economic volatility and domestic cost of living concerns.

CTVNews.ca has continuing special coverage and analysis as results come in.

Here are the latest developments:

9:23 p.m. EDT: Nanos modelling shows 62 toss-ups going into election

Pollster Nik Nanos says his firm’s modelling holds 62 federal ridings in the category of “too close to call” going into election night.

The model scenario, based on polling data as of April 26, has the Liberals winning 154 seats, followed by 108 for the Conservatives, 16 for the Bloc, three for the NDP and zero for the Greens.

But with margins as tight as they are in many parts of the country, dozens more seats are anyone’s guess.

172 seats are required for a majority in Parliament.

Charles Buckley, CTVNews.ca journalist

9:20 p.m. EDT: Count in Poilievre’s riding taking ‘about five times longer’

It could take some time for a winner to be declared in Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s Carleton riding on Monday.

Since there are 91 candidates on the ballot, counting takes “about five times longer” than other ridings, Elections Canada wrote on social media.

Carleton also saw the highest advance voter turnout of any riding this year, with 43,394 people casting an early ballot.

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, right, and his wife Anaida Poilievre depart a polling station after voting in Ottawa on Monday, April 28, 2025.

“This high turnout and the size of the ballot will affect the counting of the votes,” Elections Canada said.

Officials previously decided to allow advance vote counting to begin six hours before polls closed in the Ottawa-area riding. Normally, that count begins one hour before polls close.

Did you know that Carleton is the riding with the highest voter turnout rate at advance polls?

The vast majority of the 91 candidates running in Carleton are associated with the Longest Ballott Committee, which protests Canada’s first-past-the-post voting system.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca journalist. Read the full story from CTV News Ottawa.

9:05 p.m. EDT: Singh seat at risk

The next government could be decided before the polls even close in British Columbia — and before NDP leader Jagmeet Singh learns whether he’ll keep his own seat.

Polling aggregator 338Canada showed Singh in third place in the riding leading up to election day, falling well behind Liberal candidate Wade Wei Lin Chang, a rookie candidate with very little name recognition.

Chang was acclaimed in the riding.

Singh isn’t expected to speak until the polls close at 7 p.m. PST, but he did post a photo of himself and former leader Jack Layton on social media. His post on X read: “Remember what Jack said: Don’t let them tell you it can’t be done.”

Remember what Jack said:



Don’t let them tell you it can’t be done.



Protecting our healthcare, bringing down your bills, capping grocery prices, making housing more affordable — it’s all possible.



With more New Democrats in Parliament, we can make it happen.



Because we’re… pic.twitter.com/D3uHltxPJt — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) April 28, 2025

Singh was referring to the “Orange Crush” election of 2011, when the NDP formed the official opposition after the Liberals collapsed and Stephen Harper’s Conservatives formed a majority government.

This time the NDP is at risk of having its worst showing ever. In 1993, the New Democrats only won nine seats. CTV’s official pollster Nik Nanos predicts the party may only win three seats tonight.

The NDP says internal polling puts them in the mix to win between 12 and 15 seats and maintain official party status.

Still, Singh will certainly face pressure to step down if the party loses too many seats.

Judy Trinh, CTV News correspondent

8:56 p.m. EDT: Bloc Québécois looking to minimize losses

There is hopeful optimism at the Bloc Québécois headquarters in Montreal, as the party looks to minimize its loses in the province.

The Quebec separatist party struggled early on in a campaign where much of the focus has been on U.S. President Donald Trump, and an ongoing trade war.

Bloc Québécois

Leader Yves-François Blanchet, meanwhile, says he expects the Liberals to form government, so he’s encouraging voters to send more Bloc MPs to Ottawa, to keep the province’s priorities front and centre.

Jeremie Charron, CTV News correspondent

8:52 p.m. EDT: Conservative supporters feel ‘immense optimism’

CTV National News Correspondent Colton Praill says Conservative supporters are feeling “immense optimism” for a Tory win tonight, and they’re focused on the need for change in Ottawa.

“But what’s really noteworthy is the number of Conservatives who have told me they’re expecting a Conservative minority, or at least they’re hoping to see a Conservative minority,” he said from the party headquarters in Ottawa during CTV’s election night special.

“There is an understanding that this race is incredibly tight. And that’s not a message I’m just hearing here as well. I’ve heard it last night at (Poilievre’s) Carleton rally. This is something among Conservative supporters I’ve spoken to they keep repeating. They’re looking for a way to just squeak through.”

Christl Dabu, CTVNews.ca journalist. Read more from The Canadian Press.

8:47 p.m. EDT: Elections Canada confirms issues on its website

Elections Canada has posted on social media confirming what Canadians from across the country have been reporting.

Elections Canada wrote on X, “Some electors are experiencing difficulties accessing Elections Canada’s website. To find your polling place, check your voter information card, contact your local Elections Canada office or call us at 1-800-463-6868.”

In an email to CTV News, Elections Canada wrote, “At 7 p.m., Elections Canada was informed that some electors were experiencing difficulties accessing the elections.ca website. We are currently investigating the issue.”

Adrian Ghobrial, CTV News correspondent

People arrive to cast their ballots at a polling station on federal election day in Montreal, Monday, April 28, 2025.

8:45 p.m. EDT: Conservatives expect to do well among new voters

A Conservative campaign source tells CTV News the party’s internal polling suggests they can expect to perform well among new voters, and that has them feeling optimistic about the overall election results.

The party defines new voters as those who didn’t cast a ballot in either the 2021 or 2019 federal election.

The source tells CTV News the party is expecting a bigger turnout among these new voters, and expect that to benefit leader Pierre Poilievre.

Overall, the party is feeling better than expected about early results coming in from Atlantic Canada, while the campaign is feeling very confident about what the polls will show in both Ontario and B.C.

Abigail Bimman, CTV News correspondent

8:44 p.m. EDT: Veteran Conservative strategist ‘eagerly awaiting’ Ontario numbers

This is a strong showing so far by the CPC, outperforming the polls so far. I am eagerly awaiting the Ontario data. I think it will be very interesting to compare and contrast against the data we have from the provincial election just two months ago where Doug Ford won a historic third majority term. I am watching ridings especially in the 416/905 to see how closely they performed against those provincial results.I will be watching 10 ridings in Ontario and one region in Quebec. First, the entire South Shore of Quebec along the Chateauguay River from the Lake Champlain border with the United States to the Island of Montreal. If the Bloc is going to lose seats, it’s here.

Melanie Paradis, president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner

Vote signs are seen as people walk in and out of a polling station in the Vancouver Fraserview-South Burnaby riding on federal election day in Vancouver., on Monday, April 28, 2025.

8:39 p.m. EDT: LeBlanc wins seat in New Brunswick for ninth time

Dominic LeBlanc has successfully defended his seat in Beauséjour, New Brunswick, CTV News declares. The high-profile Liberal cabinet minister has held the riding since 2000. He was re-elected with about 58 per cent of the vote according to early results, beating out Conservative challenger Nathalie Vantour, who took around 35.0 per cent of the vote.

LeBlanc was named finance minister by former prime minister Justin Trudeau after Chrystia Freeland stepped down from the role. Since Mark Carney became prime minister, he has served as minister of international trade and intergovernmental affairs – a portfolio that includes U.S. trade.

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com journalist

Dominic Leblanc

8:20 p.m. EDT: Liberals hold onto 2nd riding in Atlantic Canada

A second riding in Newfoundland and Labrador has been declared for the Liberals.

The CTV News Decision Desk has declared the Avalon riding for Paul Connors, who entered the race after longtime Liberal MP Ken McDonald decided not to run for re-election.

All eyes are on Atlantic Canada for early signals for how the 2025 election will play out.

Andrew Weichel, CTVNews.ca journalist

Cardigan

8:17 p.m. EDT: Tories pick up seat in N.L.

The Conservatives have flipped the riding of Long Range Mountains in Newfoundland and Labrador. CTV News has declared that Carol Anstey will win the riding, previously held by Liberals.

The Tories are also leading in Terra Nova-The Peninsulas, which is another Liberal seat. In the last federal election, all but one riding in the province was held by the Liberals.

The Conservatives appear to be holding on to the riding of Central Newfoundland, which was previously named Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame.

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com journalist

Long Range Mountains

8:17 p.m. EDT: Liberals take first win in Newfoundland and Labrador

Liberal Candidate Tom Osborne has been re-elected in the Newfoundland and Labrador riding of Cape Spear, CTV News declares.

Osborne’s re-election hands the Liberals their first win of the night.

Early results show him taking 54.7 per cent of the vote, compared to 23.1 per cent for NDP candidate Brenda Walsh and 20.4 per cent for Conservative Corey Curtis.

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com journalist

8:11 p.m. EDT: Elections Canada website experiencing issues

Canadians across the country are reporting issues logging onto elections.ca.

“Sub-optimal to have Elections Canada site down right now,” @David_Moscrop wrote on X.

Sub-optimal to have the Elections Canada site down right now.

Some voters are sharing their concerns about the “suspicious timing,” others have taken to social media searching for answers, writing that “hopefully this is resolved quickly.”

Woah. Elections Canada website down. Hopefully this is resolved quickly.

The website is also where Canadians go to find their polling location.

CTV News has reached out to Elections Canada about this development but has not yet received a response.

Adrian Ghobrial, CTV News correspondent

8:08 p.m. EDT: ‘Cautiously optimistic’: Liberal Party president

Liberal Party President Sachit Mehra says that while “no campaign is won or lost until the last vote is counted,” the team is “cautiously optimistic” about the election result.

“The party has been working for years towards a campaign,” he said in an interview with CTV News from Liberal Leader Mark Carney’s election night event in Ottawa. “It’s always getting ready, and certainly, I think the message from the leader over the last number of months has really resonated with Canadians.”

“We’ve felt it at the door,” he added. “Our candidates heard about it. Our volunteers have heard about it as they’ve been knocking on doors. It’s been important. Canadians have been engaged in this campaign.”

Mike Le Couteur, CTV News correspondent

8:02 p.m. EDT: Canada-U.S. relations, the economy still top of mind: Nanos survey

In a race that began and ended under the shadow of U.S. president Donald Trump’s global trade war, Nanos polling shows that Canada’s relationship with the United States, as well as jobs and the economy, remained the top issues for voters going into election day.

Conducted on a weekly basis up to April 25, the survey of more than 1,000 Canadians asked respondents to share the most important national issue in their view. By far the most common choice were issues related to Trump and U.S. relations, at 31.3 per cent of respondents, followed by jobs and the economy (16.1 per cent), inflation (8.2 per cent) and the environment (4.0 per cent).

Trump-related concerns rocketed to the top position earlier this year, after the newly elected U.S. president threatened, then imposed a dizzying array of tariffs on Canadian imports, all while calling for Canada to become the 51st U.S. state.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada.

Trump-related concerns peaked among Nanos survey respondents earlier this year at more than 40 per cent -- the largest share of priorities among any single issue since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health care, which ranked third at the outset of the campaign in late March, has fallen to fifth place as of the most recent data, at 3.2 per cent.

Charles Buckley, CTVNews.ca journalist

7:50 p.m. EDT: Liberal mood on election night

Liberal Party of Canada President Sachit Mehra praised the hard work of volunteers and Liberal candidates across the country.

“We’re cautiously optimistic,” he told Mike Le Couteur, CTV National News senior political correspondent, during CTV’s special election coverage Monday night. “No campaign is won or lost till the last vote is counted.

“We’re working hard right now,” he continued. “We’re at each door across the country from coast to coast to coast. I’ve seen some of the candidates firsthand, the amount of effort they put in, the long volunteers’ hours ... it’s been incredible, so heartwarming.”

Christl Dabu, CTVNews.ca journalist

7:56 p.m. EDT: This may bode well for CPC targets

Keeping Central Newfoundland and being competitive in Long Range Mountains and Terra Nova was the target for CPC based on what was feasible in the region. It is very positive for the Conservatives to see their candidates leading those ridings right now. If the CPC arecompetitive in those target Atlantic ridings, that bodes well for the rest of their targets nationwide.

Melanie Paradis, president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner

Voters make their way to a polling station to cast their vote in the Federal election in Saskatoon, SASK. on Friday, April 28, 2025.

7:51 p.m. EDT: Count in Carleton underway

Hi, I’m Rachel Aiello in our Breaking News Centre. One of the emerging storylines we’re following early in the night is in Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s riding of Carleton, where advance ballots are already being counted.

That’s because more voters showed up to cast their ballots early than in any other riding in Canada. Nearly 44,000 votes were cast in advance polls. Now, that would be one thing if the ballot was the normal size, but it isn’t.

With 91 names on it, each ballot is about one metre long, and Elections Canada estimates it could take about three times as long to count them, factoring the time it takes to unfold and tally each one.

Elections Canada also made some adjustments to accommodate the number of ballot boxes needed to fit all these super ballots.

Elections officers have been approved to start the count six hours before polls closed for those advance ballots, and there will be extra teams on-hand to do the count.

Read more from Elections Canada.

Rachel Aiello, CTV News correspondent

An example of a ballot for the riding of Carleton, showing the names of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Liberal Party of Canada candidate Bruce Fanjoy, the subject of a protest by the Longest Ballot Committee, a group calling for electoral reform, is seen at the Elections Canada Distribution Centre on the day of the federal election, in Ottawa, on Monday, April 28, 2025.

7:36 p.m. EDT: Polls close in Atlantic Canada

The polls have closed in Atlantic Canada, where Liberal candidates are hoping their party’s lead in the latest national opinion surveys will be reflected in the ballot boxes.

East Coast voters were widely expected to deliver a stay-the-course message to the governing Liberals, who have dominated the region since 2015 when the party won all 32 seats under Justin Trudeau.

Thirty-two seats are at stake in the region.

The Canadian Press

Elections Canada signage is seen as voters arrive at a polling station on Election Day in Halifax on Monday, April 28, 2025.

7:34 p.m. EDT: Do campaign teams have contingency plans?

On election night, around this time when polls are closing but results are slow to come in, I start thinking about campaign teams and wondering about whether they have contingency plans. You should always, always write multiple versions of your candidate’s election night speech, for example. Personally, I think it’s bad luck not to write one for each scenario – especially the loss scenario. Too often, campaigns get into their own bubble and believe they are going to win and fail to plan for alternative scenarios. This is the time of the night when you should be putting the final touches on at least two scenario speeches based on how your internal polling performed against your get-out-the-vote data.

Melanie Paradis, president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner

ANALYSIS: What about the popular vote?

The winner of tonight’s race will be whoever can capture or keep the most seats in Parliament, but what about the most individual votes? Because of how Canada’s population is distributed across ridings, those might not be the same party, and it wouldn’t be the first time.

Liberals have won the last three federal elections by seat count, but only one of those wins included winning the popular vote, in 2015. That year, then-Liberal leader Justin Trudeau won a 184-seat majority government with 39.5 per cent of the popular vote, ahead of the Conservatives at 99 seats and 31.9 per cent of voters.

Since then, the Conservatives have won the popular vote in 2019 (34.3 per cent) and 2021 (33.7 per cent), but haven’t beat the Liberals in seats.

Then-prime minister-designate Justin Trudeau makes his way to the stage with wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau at Liberal party headquarters, in Montreal, on October 20, 2015.

That disparity comes from how votes are distributed across the country. Since the balance of power in Parliament is determined by how many individual races a party wins, the most effective distribution is a large number of comparatively small advantages, riding-to-riding.

Pollsters call this "vote efficiency," a phenomenon that can make all the difference.

If support is distributed evenly, but too thinly, then a large total of votes won’t translate to a high seat count, just as a huge margin of support in a small number of ridings won’t pay off in the overall balance of power. Winning ridings by 30 percentage points translates to just as many seats as winning them by one point.

Nanos Research’s final batch of ballot-tracking data for this election season had Mark Carney’s Liberals ahead by less than three percentage points in ballot support, with 42.6 per cent over Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives at 39.9. The two front-running parties were followed by the NDP, at 7.8 per cent, Bloc at 6.4 per cent, Green party at 1.9 and People’s party at 1.1.

Charles Buckley, CTVNews.ca journalist

7:09 p.m. EDT: Veteran Conservative campaigner’s list of ridings to watch

First rule of election night viewing, make your list of ridings to watch! I’ll share my lists as we roll across time zones. First up, the Atlantic.

In Newfoundland, the riding of Central Newfoundland is of interest. I am watching for Clifford Small to hold his CPC seat. If he does not, it could be telling of what’s to come.

In Nova Scotia, I am watching Cumberland Colchester and South Shore-St. Margarets, again to see if the CPC MPs hold their seats. Atlantic Canada is older demographically than the rest of Canada, and if the Boomers are on the march, it will start in Atlantic Canada.

In New Brunswick, I am watching Fredericton, an open seat previously held by the Green-turned-Liberal MP Jenica Atwin, because it is quite younger demographically and could buck the trend in the Atlantic region. Also, Miramichi-Grand Lake, which is an open seat previously held by the CPC.

P.E.I., I love you – but you are staying Liberal. I’ll peak at Malpeque, because if the CPC are competitive, that could be a sign of what’s to come as we move west.

Melanie Paradis, president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner

A sign pointing to a polling station in Fredericton is seen Monday, April 28, 2025.

7 p.m. EDT: First polls close

Polls are now closed in Newfoundland and Labrador -- the first polls to close on election day.

The Canadian Press

6:50 p.m. EDT: Liberal election night stage ready

Liberal Leader Mark Carney’s “We are Canada Strong” campaign is set up in Ottawa for election night.

More than 750 people have told the party they’ll attend what they hope will be a victory party at TD Place in Ottawa.

Liberal sources tell CTV News they are “cautiously optimistic.”

Genevieve Beauchemin, CTV News correspondent

Carney headquarters

6:25 p.m. EDT: Political analyst’s point

Since his historic election win, Donald Trump has castigated the Great White North and made clear his intentions to bring Canada under American control.

As Canadians pick their next leader to face off against the U.S. president, it is unclear how much weight Trump’s influence will carry, given his generationally horrid approval ratings. He has made no secret of his desire for Liberals to remain in power.

Eric Ham, CTV News political analyst. Read the full column here.

President Donald Trump arrives on Marine One at the White House, Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Washington.

5:43 p.m. EDT: Sunshine and warm weather in N.B. on election day

In Fredericton, the warm and sunny spring weather couldn’t have been better to draw out voters on election day.

All day, a steady stream of people arrived at a polling station in the heart of New Brunswick’s capital.

Many, like Gordon Green, hung out in the parking lot to chat with others after casting their ballot.

For Green, his motivation for voting was advertised on the red t-shirt he wore, which read: “Canada’s not for sale.”

“I don’t want Trump to think he’s going to own us,” Green told CTV News. “He’s got his own country to take care of. So, he should just keep at it down there and leave us alone.”

Green said within his own social circles, people have been talking constantly about this election.

“Everywhere you go, that’s all they talk about,” he said. “Did you vote? Did you vote?”

Wayne English, who lives on a fixed income and worries about the cost of living, said he wants to see change happen this election.

“The groceries are going up,” English said in an interview with CTV News. “And the gas is going up. It’s hard for the seniors. It’s a struggle.”

For Nick Hawkins, the top issue is the economy.

“It’s always important, but with everything going on across the border, tumultuous times with the economy, it’s important to make sure our voices are heard,” Hawkins said.

Sarah Plowman, CTV News correspondent

Voters are seen at a polling station in Fredericton on Monday, April 28, 2025.

5:11 p.m. EDT: Poilievre asked to stop using ‘Echo Beach’ at rallies

The Toronto band Martha and the Muffins is calling on Pierre Poilievre to stop using “Echo Beach” at his campaign rallies without their authorization.

Members of the group say they’ve been told the Conservative Party of Canada has been playing their 1980 new wave hit at some campaign events despite the musicians asking them to stop last month.

Representatives for the Conservative party did not respond to a request for comment.

David Friend, The Canadian Press. Read the full article here.

Martha Johnson and Mark Gane of the Martha and the Muffins are shown in this handout photo.

4:46 p.m. EDT: Difficult last-minute sprint for NDP

As organizers set up for election night in downtown Burnaby, B.C., the campaign is trying project hope in what has been a difficult last-minute sprint to election day.

Not only is the NDP fighting to keep its party status, it’s had to do so in the face of the immense tragedy that unfolded at the Lapu Lapu Filipino Festival on Saturday.

The party’s Vancouver area candidates, including leader Jagmeet Singh, opted to pause their campaigning yesterday out of respect for 11 victims and the dozens injured at the festival.

On the eve of the election, Singh secured the endorsement of popular Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley, but it may not be enough to even win his own seat.

Singh is running in the newly created riding of Burnaby Central which includes areas of Greater Vancouver which have historically supported the Liberals.

Judy Trinh, CTV News correspondent

Organizers set up for election night in downtown Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, April 28, 2025.

4:32 p.m. EDT: ‘Too much on the line,’ says first-time voter

Watsenniiostha Nelson, director of education at Kanehsatà:ke Education Centre in the Mohawk community of Kanehsatà:ke on the north shore of Montreal, says this will be the first time she’s voting – federally, provincially or municipally.

“As Haudenosaunee, I was raised with the understanding that participating in colonial systems goes against our teachings and governance,” Nelson told CTVNews.ca. “I respect and honour that truth deeply.”

However, Nelson says, this time “there is too much on the line” to opt-out of voting once again.

“As much as I believe we are our own people who shouldn’t have to vote in Canada’s election, unfortunately our funding comes from (Indigenous Services Canada),” she said.

“As someone in a leadership position, I can see how our funding works for our schools, which comes from ISC.”

Alongside concerns with potential cuts to the ISC funding, Nelson says she’s also voting for communities who might be negatively impacted by the election.

“I’d hate to see what’s happening in the U.S. happen to us,” Nelson said.

“There’s a lot of things happening as far as women’s rights to choose and the LGBTQIA2+ community’s rights in the U.S.”

Though Nelson says she carries some guilt in voting, she says she knows her decision to vote was right for her.

“I couldn’t sit this one out,” she said. “I voted to stand with the people and communities I care about.”

Robin Della Corte, CTVNews.ca journalist

3:57 p.m. EDT: Former PM predicts Liberal majority

Former prime minister Jean Chrétien predicted the Liberals will win a majority government on Monday, as party leaders blitzed key ridings in Ontario and British Columbia hoping to swing last minute votes their way.

At a rally for Ottawa Centre Liberal incumbent Yasir Naqvi, Chrétien said he expects “to celebrate the majority government of the Liberal party” after polls close Monday night.

“Monday is going to be a Liberal sunshine,” he said, drawing cheers.

Recent polls suggest the Liberals, under Mark Carney, remain in the lead overall, though it is still a close contest with the Conservatives under Pierre Poilievre. The Conservatives have leaned on former prime minister Stephen Harper to campaign for Poilievre, including in a television ad that has been in heavy rotation during the NHL playoffs.

Former Liberal prime minister Jean Chretien arrives at a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Chrétien, now 91, led three majority Liberal governments between 1993 and 2003 and is still a draw for Liberals. He has been tapped to make an appearance in multiple ridings in recent days, including events in Burlington and Oakville, Ont. on Friday and in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

Chrétien pointed to Canada’s united and patriotic turn since U.S. President Donald Trump began imposing tariffs and talking about annexing the country to make it a 51st state.

“We have never been so united,” Chretien said. “We should say thank you to Mr. Trump.”

The Canadian Press

3:20 p.m. EDT: Carney casts his ballot

Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox have cast their ballot in Ottawa, at St Bartholomew’s Anglican Church.

The Liberal leader voted in the Ottawa—Vanier—Gloucester riding, where former cabinet minister Mona Fortier is the candidate for his party, giving a quick thumbs up after depositing his ballot in the box.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney casts his vote in Ottawa on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau made Fortier a member of his front bench in 2019, and she’s held several portfolios since.

When Carney became prime minister and cut his cabinet in half, Fortier was not given a role in it.

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News journalist

2:30 p.m. EDT: Trump ‘doesn’t choose our future’: Singh

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh wrote “every New Democrat” elected will “stand up for our country” in a social media post dismissing U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments this morning.

Trump said earlier on Truth Social that Canada should join the U.S., the latest in a long series of suggestions Canada would be better off as a state rather than a country.

“I hear Trump has something to say about our election,” he wrote. “He doesn’t choose our future. We do.”

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca journalist

ANALYSIS: Conservatives wrap up ‘wild election’ asking voters to choose change

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s voice was filled with emotion Sunday night as he wrapped up his election campaign in his home riding of Carleton, in Ottawa.

“I want you to know that no matter what happens tomorrow, I will be there to fight for you,” he said, standing on the back of a pickup truck at a farm just outside Ottawa.

His wife, Anaida Poilievre, openly cried as she and her husband waved goodbye to the crowd that welcomed them with cheers and chants.

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre gives the peace sign to supporters following a campaign stop at Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm in Edwards, Ont., on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

This is the riding where Poilievre was first elected in 2004. He won it for the seventh time in 2021 with 50 per cent of the votes cast. It was supposed to be among the safest sets in the country the party.

But in the final week of the campaign, the Conservatives were pulling volunteers from other ridings to push the vote in Carleton, as even it was turning into a close contest with the Liberals.

It is just one of the things about this election campaign that has come as a surprise to even the most plugged-in political observers.

“It’s been a wild election that has not played out how I thought it would play out by any stretch of the imagination,” said Amanda Galbraith, a partner at Oyster Group and a former adviser to Stephen Harper.

“(U.S. President Donald) Trump as the X-factor has been fascinating. Watching the campaigns play off of that — or try not to — has been fascinating to me.”

The Canadian Press. Read the full article here.

1 p.m. EDT: Polls suggest Singh’s seat at risk

Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley extends an election day endorsement to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Singh is the incumbent candidate in Burnaby Central, which was formally known as Burnaby South before the boundaries were redrawn in the regular Elections Canada boundary review.

Polls suggest Singh is in a three-way race to hold on to his seat, with polling aggregator 338 Canada projecting a Liberal victory in the riding.

The Canadian Press

ANALYSIS: Singh’s ‘joyful struggle’ campaign

After spending much of the election campaign working to keep staffers’ morale high in the face of grim polls, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh paused his campaign Sunday to confront a shocking tragedy — a vehicle attack on a Vancouver community event that left 11 people dead.

Singh left the Lapu Lapu Day event, a Filipino cultural festival, about ten minutes before the attack took place.

“I keep on thinking about the joy. I was there literally minutes before this happened, and I can’t stop thinking about how much happiness was there,” Singh said in Penticton, B.C. on Sunday while holding back tears.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pauses while speaking about a car ramming attack that killed 11 people at a Filipino heritage festival Saturday evening in Vancouver, during a campaign stop in Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

For New Democrats, it was a bleak coda for a difficult campaign. Singh has spent many days since the campaign began pursued by questions about the NDP’s future — and his own.

But the NDP leader has been working hard to keep his team’s energy level high. When the campaign plane stopped in Ottawa on Saturday to pick up extra staff, Singh led them in chants of “NDP” and “joyful struggle” before takeoff.

On the plane and on the campaign bus, Singh keeps the mood light and collegial, with core campaign staffers trading jokes and talking about favourite movies and music. At no point does the atmosphere suggest a campaign on the ropes.

The polls do, however. Multiple surveys have suggested the NDP has been bleeding support to the Liberals during the campaign and could lose official party status in the House of Commons in Monday’s vote. Some polls suggest Singh himself risks losing his own riding of Burnaby Central.

The Canadian Press. Read the full article here.

12:10 p.m. EDT: Fire redirects Ont. voters

Some voters in Windsor, Ont., are being redirected to a new location to cast their ballots after a fire closed down a recreation centre that was serving as a federal election polling station.

The Windsor fire department says crews responded to a fire on the roof of the WFCU Centre on Monday morning and everyone inside was evacuated.

Fire on the roof of the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, April 28, 2025.

The fire service says Elections Canada has moved a polling station for Windsor--Tecumseh--Lakeshore to St. Joseph’s Catholic High School nearby.

It says the fire was under control as of 11 a.m., and a fire investigator will go to the WFCU Centre to look into the cause of the blaze.

The Canadian Press. Read the full story here.

11:30 a.m. EDT: Blanchet votes

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet cast his vote this morning in his own Beloeil—Chambly riding.

After quickly filling in his ballot, the leader joked in French he “didn’t even hesitate” to make his choice, garnering a laugh in the polling station.

Yves-Francois Blanchet votes on federal election day in Chambly, Que., Monday, April 28, 2025.

He also said he is eager to see the results this evening – the Liberal party has maintained a strong lead in Quebec throughout the campaign, according to Nanos polling.

According to the pollster’s most recent report, the Liberals sit at 42 per cent support in Quebec. The Bloc is in second place at 28 per cent, ahead of the third place Conservatives, who are at 22 per cent.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca journalist

11 a.m. EDT: Poilievre writes to Trump

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre responded to U.S. President Donald Trump on social media this morning, writing, “Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state.”

Earlier, Trump wrote on his own Truth Social platform that Canada should join the U.S., as he has said countless times in recent months.

“No more artificially drawn line from many years ago. Look how beautiful this land mass would be,” wrote the president, again claiming the United States subsidizes Canada, which “makes no sense unless Canada is a State!”

Poilievre struck back: “President Trump, stay out of our election. The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box.”

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca journalist

10:30 a.m. EDT: Poilievre votes

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida Poilievre cast their votes in the federal election Monday April 28, 2025 in Ottawa.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre cast his ballot alongside his wife, Anaida Poilievre, at a polling station in the Ottawa area.

He remarked, “look at the size of the ballot” when he walked up to the voting booth. Poilievre’s riding of Carleton was targeted by a protest group filling the slate up with independent candidates to inflate the physical size of ballots and delay the count.

As he placed his ballot in the box, Poilievre told the gathered cameras: “Alright everyone, get out to vote — for a change,” echoing his slogan from the campaign.

The Canadian Press

10:19 a.m. EDT: ‘Fight like we’ve never fought before’: Ford

Premier Doug Ford is urging Canadians to “band together” and “fight like we’ve never fought before” against U.S. President Donald Trump’s annexation threats amid the president’s renewed calls for Canada to become the “51st state.”

Ont. Premier Ford says Americans 'totally disagree' with Trump's tariffs

Speaking at The Valuing Reconciliation in Global Markets Conference in Toronto on Monday morning, Ford told the crowd that the uncertainty created by Trump is hurting workers and businesses in Ontario and throughout the country.

“Folks we have two choices here as a collective country,” Ford said.

“We either all band together and support each other or we sit back and get rolled over by President Trump with a cement mixer. That’s option one. Option two, we all fight like we’ve never fought before. I take option two. We will never roll over. We will never, ever be the 51st state, and I can tell you, Canada will never be for sale.”

Codi Wilson, CP24.com journalist. Read the full story here.

10 a.m. EDT: Polling open everywhere

An Elections Canada sign is pictured in front of a polling station on Agricola Street in Halifax on April 28, 2025.

Polling stations are now open across the country as voters in British Columbia and Yukon head to the polls.

The Canadian Press

ANALYSIS: How Liberal Leader Mark Carney ran his campaign

Mark Carney’s election campaign came full circle on April 26 when he returned to a weedy empty lot in Windsor, Ont., where, a month earlier, the Liberal leader experienced one of the most important moments of his rookie political year.

On March 26, just days after the federal election campaign began and with the cross-border Ambassador Bridge in the background, Carney promised to protect the auto sector and warned that United States President Donald Trump sought to break the economy so that the United States could make Canada its 51st state.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney holds a rally in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Later that day — as if conjured up by Carney’s words — Trump injected himself into the fray again by threatening to impose new auto tariffs on Canada, allowing Carney to put on his metaphorical prime minister’s hat and respond with authority as the trade crisis escalated.

Back in Windsor on Saturday, as the election campaign was winding down, Carney again told a campaign rally that Trump is “trying to break us so America can own us.” The rally crowd started chanting: “Never 51!”

On the influential Curse of Politics podcast, Liberal insider David Herle said such moments in the campaign’s first week — when Carney was laying out the nature of the threat posed by the Trump administration — were his best. He said the Liberals have been “living off that magic ever since.”

The Canadian Press. Read the full article here.

9:30 a.m. EDT: Most polls open

Polls are now open in a majority of provinces and territories.

Voters in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Northwest Territories and Nunavut can cast their ballots for the next 12 hours.

The Canadian Press

8:45 a.m. EDT: Trump weighs in

U.S. President Donald Trump has weighed in on election day in Canada.

He posted on his Truth Social platform as Canadians on the East Coast were heading to the polls, urging voters to elect “the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half” and boost the size of the country’s military and various industries.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Trump also repeated his call for Canada to become the “51st State” and remove the “artificially drawn” border — a challenge to Canadian sovereignty that became a critical issue throughout the election campaign.

The Canadian Press