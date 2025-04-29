‘Pivotal election’: Here’s how the international front pages covered the Canadian vote

The Liberal party’s dramatic comeback win in the federal election made the front pages of news outlets outside the country Tuesday.
The election was notable because Mark Carney, who had only been a politician for a few months, won over many voters and led the Liberals to victory. The party had dismal polling numbers before Carney replaced Justin Trudeau as leader in March.
He had pitched himself as having deep experience dealing with major crises as the former governor of Bank of Canada and Bank of England, and described himself as the only person prepared to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump.
The trade war fuelled by Trump’s tariffs was a crucial issue during the election campaign.
Here are some headlines about the Canadian election that were featured on newspapers and websites.