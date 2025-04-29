‘Pivotal election’: Here’s how the international front pages covered the Canadian vote

Time.com features the news of the Liberals' election win on its website on April 29, 2025.

The Liberal party’s dramatic comeback win in the federal election made the front pages of news outlets outside the country Tuesday.

The election was notable because Mark Carney, who had only been a politician for a few months, won over many voters and led the Liberals to victory. The party had dismal polling numbers before Carney replaced Justin Trudeau as leader in March.

He had pitched himself as having deep experience dealing with major crises as the former governor of Bank of Canada and Bank of England, and described himself as the only person prepared to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The trade war fuelled by Trump’s tariffs was a crucial issue during the election campaign.

Here are some headlines about the Canadian election that were featured on newspapers and websites.

With files from Reuters

Canada election 2025 Time.com features the news of the Liberals' election win on its website on April 29, 2025.

Canada election 2025 The Liberals' federal election win is featured prominently on BBC.com on April 29, 2025.

Canada election 2025 CNN.com features analysis on the Liberals' election victory on April 29, 2025.

Canada election 2025: Guardian TheGuardian.com puts Canadian election coverage at the top of their home page on April 29, 2025.

Canada election 2025: Al Jazeera Al Jazeera.com featured a number of Canadian election stories, with the topic trending on April 29, 2025.

Canada electon 2025: Washington Post A Canadian election story makes the front page of The Washington Post on April 29, 2025.

Canada election 2025: Seattle Times A Canadian election story makes the front page of The Seattle Times on April 29, 2025.

Canada election 2025: Wall Street Journal The Wall Street Journal features Canadian election coverage on April 29, 2025.