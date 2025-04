Green Party of Canada co-leader Jonathan Pedneault speaks outside of Maison de Radio Canada prior to the leaders debate in Montreal on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Jonathan Pedneault, co-leader of the Greens, is stepping down from his role at the helm of the party.

“Twice now, I have failed to convince my fellow citizens to send me to Ottawa,” he wrote in a statement published online. “I therefore hereby submit my resignation … effective immediately.”

More details to come.