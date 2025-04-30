Party needs to be ‘not so extreme,’ time for ‘soul searching’: What Conservatives are saying after Poilievre defeat

A roadside election sign for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is shown in his Carleton riding in Ottawa on Monday April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Amid questions about the future of the Conservative Party and its leader Pierre Poilievre, one Progressive Conservative premier says it’s time for some “soul searching,” and one defeated member of Parliament says she thinks the party needs to not be “so extreme” going forward.

“I think that the work that has to come out of this election is we’ve got to find some common ground,” said unseated Conservative Michelle Ferreri in a video posted Tuesday evening.

“The opposition is going to be even more important than ever, as they always are, to hold [the re-elected Liberal government] accountable, but find that sweet spot where we are not so extreme, not so extreme of this or that,” Ferreri said. “It will be an interesting journey to watch.”

Ferreri, from Peterborough, Ont. was first elected in 2021, but lost Monday to Liberal candidate Emma Harrison, after a tenure where she at times found herself in hot water over some comments she’s made in the House of Commons and on social media.

She said it will take time for Conservative voters and members to process the election results, as there are a lot of people who are “very disappointed.”

Her comments — made in a video posted online reflecting on her defeat — don’t mention Poilievre or his leadership.

Poilievre ‘making calls,’ source says

According to a Conservative campaign source speaking on background, after failing to form government and losing his seat to a Liberal rookie by about 4,300 votes, Poilievre is “making calls to the grassroots.”

“He’s speaking with caucus members, and candidates, and volunteers across the country to get their feedback,” the source said.

The source wouldn’t say whether those conversations include feeling out options for where Poilievre could run in a byelection if a loyalist, likely in a safe blue seat, falls on their sword and steps aside.

They insisted, however, that Poilievre “will get a seat,” as party members want to see him back in the House of Commons. “He’s still in this.”

Premiers hope lessons learned

Facing fresh questions today about friction between the federal and provincial parties, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston both said Poilievre’s team missed opportunities to learn from and work with their successful campaigns.

“There’s always lessons to be learned, and I think there’ll be some lessons learned from this campaign,” Houston told reporters on Wednesday. “I think the Conservative Party of Canada was very good at pushing people away, not so good at pulling people in.”

He also said he hopes the federal Conservatives do some “soul searching on what they believe it means to be a Conservative,” adding there are “many, many shades of blue.”

Ford was also asked Wednesday about strengthening relations between the federal and provincial parties after mid-campaign tension and responded by stating “all they have to do is make a phone call.”

“I like a lot of the MPs, but the people spoke, and they spoke loud and clear,” Ford said. “They spoke loud and clear in our election, and they spoke loud and clear on the federal election. That’s democracy.”

Ford also said he didn’t campaign with Poilievre during the election because he didn’t want to interfere.

“Last time I checked, Pierre Poilievre never came out in our election. Matter of fact, him or one of his lieutenants, told every one of his members, ‘Don’t you dare go out and help the PCs.’ Isn’t that ironic?” Ford said.

Top Conservatives praise Poilievre

Several senior Conservatives, meanwhile, have taken to social media since the results came in to comment on the party’s showing in an election, which just months ago, they were poised to win handily.

Among them, former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, who a day after the election congratulated Poilievre for “making significant gains, both in seats and popular vote, and bringing an entire new generation of Canadians to the Conservative Party.”

Yesterday’s federal election was the 45th in the proud history of Canada’s democracy.



I want to extend my sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Carney on the results his party achieved. I wish him, and the government he will lead, success as they navigate our country… — Stephen Harper (@stephenharper) April 29, 2025

Past party leader and longtime Conservative member of Parliament Andrew Scheer said there was “no doubt” that Poilievre and his team “ran an incredible campaign,” and “his continued leadership will ensure we finish the job next time.”

There is no doubt that @PierrePoilievre and his team ran an incredible campaign.



The highest vote percentage in modern Conservative history.



The most amount of total votes for our party, ever.



New seats all over the country.



His inspirational leadership has brought more… — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) April 29, 2025

Returning Alberta parliamentarian Shannon Stubbs said Poilievre “has made truly historic gains… which he turned into a passionate, diverse, hopeful, powerful movement across the country.”

Pierre Poilievre has made truly historic gains for the Conservative party, which he turned into a passionate, diverse, hopeful, powerful movement across the country. His leadership gained our party:



- 2 million more votes!

- An incredibly high 44% in Ontario

- The biggest share… — Shannon Stubbs (@ShannonStubbsMP) April 29, 2025

Byelection call could take months

Should the Conservative party go down the path of bumping an MP so Poilievre can try again to win a seat, it could take months before he’s able to get into Parliament.

That could complicate Poilievre’s election night stated intention of continuing to hold the government to account.

Whichever MP may end up being the one to resign still must first be sworn-in as a member of Parliament, which is expected to take several weeks, before resigning. It would only be after the seat is vacated that a byelection could be called.

Though, the prime minister has under parliamentary and electoral rules, up to 180 days (six months) to trigger that race.

“Do the math. We’re looking at the end of 2025 before that byelection is probably even called,” said Harper’s former communications adviser Yaroslav Baran. “So, for most of the rest of this year, we’re going to have an interim leader of the opposition.”

With files from CTV News’ Abigail Bimman