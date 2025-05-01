Terrebonne riding flips from the Liberals back to the Bloc after validation process

Bloc Québécois member of Parliament Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné joins Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet for a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — The federal riding of Terrebonne in Quebec has gone from the Liberals’ win column back to the Bloc Québécois after a post-election vote validation process.

Terrebonne revient au Bloc!



Bravo @NathalieSincla3, une excellente nouvelle pour les gens de Terrebonne! pic.twitter.com/BM6bHidAn8 — Bloc Québécois (@BlocQuebecois) May 1, 2025

Bloc candidate Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné, who had represented the riding since 2021, says in a social media post that she came out with a lead of 44 votes and that a judicial recount will take place.

“For someone to be officially elected, you have to wait until the end of this process,” Sinclair-Desgagné wrote in French. “I hope to have the honour of representing Terrebonne again in the coming years.”

Matthew McKenna, spokesperson for Elections Canada, says the returning officer finished the validation process this afternoon.

He says the validation process involves a returning officer examining the record of votes counted at polling stations to catch and correct any data entry or calculation errors in a riding.

McKenna says a recount happens automatically if the difference in votes between the first and second-place candidates is within 1/1000 of the total number of votes received.

The seat count for the parties is now 168 for the Liberals and 23 for the Bloc.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press