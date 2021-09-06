It’s debate week in the federal election campaign.

On Sunday, we learned of the topics for the English Leaders’ debate coming to a TV near you on Thursday night.

The two-hour session will deal with affordability, climate, COVID-19 recovery, leadership and accountability as well as reconciliation.

A Nanos poll for CP24 poll released last week showed that voters in the GTA placed the issue of housing affordability as the most important issue for them.

The Leaders had short opening statements today but the real action came watching them handle questions from reporters.

Jagmeet Singh went to Hamilton for his Labour Day event. Singh made the NDP case for paid sick leave and improved childcare. He used the opportunity to attack Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party for not delivering on its promises over the last six years.

Singh pointed to the failings of Trudeau as Prime Minister. Singh was blunt.

“The difference between me and Justin Trudeau is he is all for show. He likes to do things that get attention and a headline but when the time comes to get it done, he doesn't. We believe in getting it done. We believe in making sure people are protected. For me this is not for show,” Singh said.

On Sunday Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole was forced to walk back his own platform position on assault weapons. Singh took the question on O’Toole’s change and made it all about Trudeau.

Singh said Trudeau promised a buy-back program for assault weapons but he said Trudeau “broke that promise, broke that commitment and didn't bring in a buyback program to clearly ban, outright ban these weapons.”

Not a word from Singh about O’Toole.

Singh is focused on highlighting the failings of Trudeau.

“New Democrats are your allies,” Singh said. “We've got your back. We're going make it happen.”

O’Toole was back in Ottawa. He had a Labour Day friendly promise to give more money to low paid workers.

O’Toole said a Conservative government “will put up to $2,800 in the pockets of the most vulnerable workers.”

That was the easy bit. Then O’Toole faced questions about his position on vaccines and a ban on assault weapons.

On vaccines, O’Toole’s position is that COVID-19 testing and masks are alternatives to vaccines and he says he respects the right of people to make their own choice on health issues.

O’Toole went on to say he found it “troubling” that Trudeau went to a hospital on Sunday. O’Toole said Trudeau is “completely disconnected from the needs of Canadians.”

Then came another round of questions on what O’Toole will do with assault weapons. The Conservatives are trying to make the issue go away by promising to “have a public and transparent review of the classification system to take the politics out.”

So far it’s not working.

There are too many unanswered questions about how the review will work in practice. Guns is such a wedge issue that it forced O’Toole to disown his platform.

To try and change the channel O’Toole said, “It's been upsetting to see Mr. Trudeau each week of this campaign import divisive U.S style politics.”

Trudeau’s media event was scheduled for 10:30 Monday morning, but the Liberals held their leader back letting O’Toole go first. And when Trudeau stepped in front of the cameras, he was ready with his best lines of the campaign so far. It was a sharp attack accusing O’Toole of “pandering to special interests,” of using “coded language and weasel words.”

Trudeau called the Conservatives un-costed platform “a collection of verbal promises.”

Trudeau dismissed the idea that COVID-19 testing is any kind of substitute for vaccines. Trudeau pointed out that a positive COVID-19 test is one more case. Asked about O’Toole taking Trudeau to task for going to a hospital on Sunday Trudeau said he felt obliged to “stand with” health workers.

And about the need for an election now?

Today Trudeau was happy to take that on. He asked voters to look at the issues facing Canada and the leadership styles. Trudeau accused O’Toole of being beholding to “the far right, anti-vax, fringe, wing of his party.” Trudeau said. “What Erin O'Toole is doing isn't leadership. It's pandering to special interests, not just on vaccines.”

Each of the leaders’ debate prep teams will be reviewing the tapes from today’s attacks. Each will be writing up come-back lines for their leader. There will be hours of debate preps built into the leaders’ schedules. There are two days to go before the debate and two weeks before the election.