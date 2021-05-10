Search
Search CP24
X
WATCH LIVE
NEWS
WEATHER
TRAFFIC
VIDEO
CP24 BREAKFAST
Lifestyle
MORE
Home
Local
World
Entertainment
Sports
The Mayor
Photo Galleries
Commuter Centre
Traffic
Transit
Air Travel
Border Crossings
CP24 LIVE
All Video
The Mayor
The Chief
Live at Noon
Hot Property
Autoshop
Home
All Videos
Milestones
Green Room
Home
Human Interest
Health
Technology
Real Estate
Travel
Top Social Stories
CP24 APP
Video Help
Contact Us
CP24 Supports
Breaking News Email
Talk Shows
Skip to Main Content
BREAKING NEWS
Ontario reports 2,320 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths
WATCH LIVE:
Tory, McKenna to make an announcement
Advertisement
CP24 Tonight
Share:
Reddit
Share
Text:
https://www.cp24.com/rss/cp24-tonight-full-show-1.5421380
Published Monday, May 10, 2021 3:43PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 12, 2021 8:21AM EDT
Photos
Share:
Reddit
Share
News Tips
Report Errors
Tweets by @CP24
CP24 Toronto's Breaking News
Advertisement
MOST READ
BREAKING
Ontario reports 2,320 new COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths; positivity rate continues to drop
Ontario could reopen more outdoor spaces, science table adviser says
Ontario's deputy premier to provide update on province's COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Video emerges showing moment police arrive to bust 150-person party in Toronto
Ontario to stop administering first doses of AstraZeneca vaccine out of 'abundance of caution'
MOST WATCHED
false
CP24 Breakfast Live Stream
Air Date: March 13, 2020
false
Bogoch: Pausing use of AstraZeneca 'makes sense'
Air Date: May 12, 2021
false
What to make of Ontario's new AstraZeneca plan
Air Date: May 11, 2021
false
Brown urges ending outdoor rec restrictions
Air Date: May 12, 2021
false
Raft of new pop-up vaccine clinics open
Air Date: May 11, 2021