

The Associated Press





The governing body of Formula One racing is investigating Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie, who heads the F1 Academy, following allegations of a conflict of interest and whether they have shared confidential information with the commercial rights arm of the global series.

In a short statement issued Tuesday, the FIA said it is "aware of media speculation" whether confidential information was exchanged, and that its compliance department is "looking into the matter."

The probe comes after a report in BusinessF1 magazine that rival team executives raised concerns about whether Toto and Susie Wolff passed on information discussed in private meetings.

Susie Wolff is managing director of the all-female series F1 Academy, and reports to F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

The BusinessF1 report said team officials were alarmed when Toto Wolff made comments in a recent meeting that included details they felt could only have come from F1. The report did not detail what was discussed.

The Mercedes team and Formula One Management, which runs the commercial side of F1, denied any allegations of improper sharing of information or conflict of interest.

"We wholly reject the allegation in the statement and associated media coverage, which wrongly impinges on the integrity and compliance of our team principal," Mercedes said.

Formula One said it has rules and procedures in place to prevent improper information sharing, and it believes the allegations are wrong.

"We are confident that no member of our team has made any unauthorized disclosure to a team principal and would caution anyone against making imprudent and serious allegations without substance," Formula One said.

In a statement posted on social media, Susie Wolff denied any wrongdoing and said she is "deeply insulted."

"It is disheartening that my integrity is being called into question in such a manner, especially when it seems to be rooted in intimidatory and misogynistic behavior, and focused on my marital status rather than my abilities," Susie Wolff wrote.