An investigation into a fire that destroyed a home northeast of Toronto has been completed and the cause has been deemed accidental.

Emergency crews were called to the home, located in the Township of Scugog, north of Port Perry, around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports of a house fire.

Video footage of the incident provided to CTV News Toronto shows the back of the home completely engulfed in bright orange flames. Moments later, an explosion takes place, scattering debris onto neighbouring properties.

Ryan Betts, a spokesperson with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office, said that while crews were battling the blaze, three firefighters were injured after a propane tank was exposed to the heat.

The firefighters have since been released from the hospital and are recovering.

Bretts added that the investigation into the fire has been completed and officials have left the scene.

The fire has been deemed accidental, he said, although investigators were unable to determine the cause.

On Tuesday, video from the CTV News Toronto chopper showed extensive damage to the home, especially in the back, which appears to be completely destroyed.

“We don’t have a dollar estimate, but it looks like the house is a complete loss,” Bretts said.

No one was home at the time of the incident and no further injuries have been reported.