

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Firefighters with both the Mississauga and Oakville fire departments have tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest first-responders to contract the virus.

Mississauga Fire Chief Tim Beckett confirmed the news of the positive test in his department to CP24 on Sunday morning, noting that the individual is “well” despite the diagnosis.

Oakville Fire Chief Brian Durdin also released statement on Sunday regarding a firefighter in his department who had tested positive. He said that individual last worked a shift on March 19 and then began exhibiting symptoms on March 25.

“The health and safety of all of our employees during this pandemic is our top priority. Internally we have had the fire hall and truck where the staff member last worked prior to the onset of symptoms deep cleaned as an extra precaution,” he wrote. “The affected staff member's crew will continue to self-monitor as per protocols recommend by the Halton Health Unit.”

As a precaution, Beckett said that a number of employees who had direct contact with the firefighter have been instructed to self-isolate at home by public health officials.

He said that the fire station where the employee was based has also been closed for a thorough cleaning.

Sources have told CP24 that the fire station in question is fire station #116 near Tomken and Derry roads.

“We are still in the deep cleaning process (at the station) but we are able to respond with the crew (that was stationed there) from other locations,” Beckett said. “Fire operations remain normal.”

Beckett said that enhanced cleaning protocols have already put into place for fire stations and fire vehicles amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that there is also a screening process in place at fire station to ensure employees are not reporting to work while exhibiting symptoms.