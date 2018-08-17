

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





The City of Toronto is experiencing localized flooding after thunderstorms rolled through the Greater Toronto Area Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a mix of warning and weather statements for the city and much of southern Ontario, warning of thunderstormsand heavy rainfall in the afternoon and evening.

“Areas of showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect portions of the regions this afternoon and evening,” the statement reads. “Some storms will be slow moving, which could result in highly localized rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm.”

The weather agency also said that some regions will experience torrential downpours.

The regions of Peel, York, and Durham, as well as the City of Hamilton, are also covered under the weather statements and warnings.

In a weather warning issued around 4:15 p.m., Environment Canada said that the City of Toronto can expect rainfall amounts of 40 mm. The agency warned that heavy rainfall can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

“Heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightening will make outdoor activities unsafe,” the warning reads.

The rainfall warning covers Belleville, Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Stirling, and Tweed.

The storm has already resulted in flooding of roadways and subway platforms throughout Toronto.

Union Station began flooding in the late afternoon. Video footage posted to social media showed buckets of water flowing through the piping on to the concourse near York Street.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx said that the pedestrian walkways underneath the bridge at Bay and York streets are closed due to th e flooding.

“We anticipate it will clear pretty quickly because the sun is out and the rain has stopped,” Scott Money told CP24.

Money said that GO Transit service has not been impacted by the flooding.

The TTC, however, said there is no service on Line 3 Scarborough RT due to flooding in the area at around 5:30 p.m. Shuttle buses are operating.

Water also pooled on to the eastbound ramp leading to Highway 404 at Steeles Avenue, causing traffic delays in the early afternoon.

Cars were still moving along Lower Simcoe Street near Lake Shore Boulevard, but water is quickly accumulating and causing cars to slow down drastically.

Those wanting to go to Exhibition Place this afternoon or evening may want to take an alternative route as Remembrance Drive is completely flooded.

Photos of Queen Street West near Trinity Bellwoods Park posted to Twitter show residents standing in the street, ankle-deep in rainwater, using shovels and brooms to try to clear stormdrains.

Toronto Hydro issued a warning around 5 p.m., reminding residents that “water and electricity don’t mix.”

“If flooding occurs in your basement and your power is on, call 416-542-8000 to disconnect power,” they tweeted.

According to Environment Canada, Toronto residents can expect the temperature cool down overnight, with a low of 19 degrees.

After Friday’s storm, a sunny weekend is expected. The temperature is expected to be consistent on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 26 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds.