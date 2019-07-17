

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Flooding has been reported on a number of roads in the city’s west end amid a torrential downpour.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto, warning of the possibility of 20 to 40 millimetres of rain.

The weather statement says that the heaviest rain will come to an end later this morning; however there could be “additional showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon.”

As of 10 a.m., Kipling Avenue had been closed from Bethridge to Belfield roads due to flooding and Rexdale Boulevard had been closed from Islington to Bergamot avenues.

Eastbound trains on the TTC’s Line 2 subway were also bypassing Jane Station due to flooding.

Significant flooding was also reported at the Canada Goose plant at 250 Bowie Avenue.

A CP24 viewer sent video clips of the parking lot flooding to the point where vehicles could no longer turn over or move.

Flooding has begun. This is the parking lot at the Canada Goose facilty on bowie @CP24 @CTVNews @canadagoose pic.twitter.com/17OTecb53R — Jann�� shea butter baby (@simply__jann) July 17, 2019

It is unclear when the roads will reopen.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook statement for the region, warning that “all shorelines, rivers and streams should be considered hazardous” for the time being.

“Stay away from areas that are currently experiencing flooding and erosion and obey all trail closure notices,” the outlook says. “Boardwalks and other pathways along Lake Ontario’s waterfront are dangerous due to the high water levels combined with wind, surge and wave action.”

According to CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter, the amount of rain the city is receiving today represents “about a quarter to a third of the rainfall” that Toronto ordinarily sees in an entire month.

"You do need rain but I don’t think we need this much,” he said earlier on Wednesday.

A high of 28 C is forecast for today but it will feel closer to 36 with the humidity.