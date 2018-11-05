

Sumran Bhan, CP24.com





Some major changes are coming to the Progressive Conservative cabinet, with Premier Doug Ford expected to announce a shuffle on Monday, CTV News Toronto has learned.

The changes will see at least four current ministers swap roles, one take on an additional portfolio and one MPP added to cabinet.

The move comes just days after Jim Wilson left caucus and resigned as the minister of economic development, job creation and trade, to deal with “addiction issues.” The premier’s office announced the departure on Friday evening.

According to CTV News Toronto, some of the changes being introduced on Monday include:

Michael Tibollo will lose his community safety and correctional services portfolio and will be demoted to minister of tourism, culture and sport.

Sylvia Jones, the current minister of tourism, culture and sport, will take over for Tibollo as minister of community safety and correctional services.

Jeff Yurek, the minister of natural resources and forestry, and John Yakabuski, minister of transportation, will trade files.

Government House Leader Todd Smith takes on Wilson’s economic development and trade portfolio

Bill Walker, MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, will get a promotion into cabinet, taking on Smith’s government and consumer services portfolio.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto on Sunday night, conservative strategist Jamie Ellerton explained that Wilson’s resignation gave the premier a change to address some concerns within his team.

"Those being demoted have all had controversies," Ellerton said.

Ellerton noted that the premier may be trying to send his cabinet a message about “unwanted distractions."

The big names in the PC cabinet, Christine Elliott, Caroline Mulroney, Rod Phillips, Lisa MacLeod, and Vic Fedeli, are all expected to stay with their portfolios.