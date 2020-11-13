Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet was scheduled to meet with Ontario’s top public health official today in the wake of the release of new modelling that suggests that the province could see 6,500 daily cases of COVID-19 by mid-December without new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

The premier’s office confirmed to CP24 that members of Ford’s cabinet would be meeting with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams \ to consider his recommendations on whether to move any public health units into different categories within the province’s tiered framework for COVID-19 restrictions.

At this point it remains unclear whether some hard-hit areas, such as Toronto and Peel, could be moved to the grey “lockdown” level in that framework but Ford told CP24 on Thursday evening that he will “not hesitate for a second” if Williams and other health officials tell him that further restrictions are needed.

“I can assure you, I haven't hesitated to make a tough decision and I promise you I will not hesitate for a second if we have to go further," he said. "That is what we will do."

Modelling released in late October had suggested that daily case counts would be between 800 and 1,200 throughout most of November but on Thursday member’s of Ontario’s science table released updated projections which paint a much more dire picture.

They now say that daily case counts in Ontario are on track to top 3,500 by Nov. 27 and exceed 6,500 by mid-December.

They also say that there will likely be more than 150 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds within the next two weeks, overwhelming hospitals and forcing them to cancel elective surgeries and procedures.

“Based on what we are seeing in the models if we continue on with the current level of restrictions I would not to expect to see any deviation from the current results, you would continue to see growth. I do not believe there is a way the cases will change without action,” Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, co-chair of Ontario’s science table, told reporters on Thursday.

Ford is expected to make an announcement at Queen’s Park at 2:30 p.m., following the cabinet meeting.

He will be joined by Williams and Minister of Health Christine Elliott.