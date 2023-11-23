

Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press





Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has denied that he or his representatives approached Red Bull about the possibility of driving for their Formula One team.

In a British newspaper interview this week, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said Hamilton's representatives had made an inquiry earlier this year about whether there would be any interest.

Hamilton signed a two-year-contract with Mercedes in late August, tying him to the team until 2025. He responded on Thursday to the report by saying that neither he nor his team representatives had contacted Horner.

"I've not approached Christian. I haven't spoken to Christian for years and no one from my team has," Hamilton said at the Abu Dhabi GP. "I've checked with everyone, no one from my team has reached out to him. However, he had reached out to me about meeting up at the end of the season."

Hamilton, who has won a record-equaling seven F1 titles, said he found a message from Horner on an old phone where Horner asked him to meet up.

"I switched it on and obviously hundreds of messages came through and I realized there was one from Christian, (asking) to get together and have a chat at the end of the season," Hamilton said. "It was quite late on I found the message, it was from earlier on in the year. It was months later. I just said `Congratulations on the amazing season and I hope we are able to compete with you soon,' and he (Horner) replied repeating the same thing."

Red Bull crushed the competition this season and last, with Max Verstappen clinching his second and third F1 titles. Mercedes has not won a race this year and won only one last year -- through George Russell.

Verstappen has dominated this year's championship even more than in 2022 and, heading into Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, the 26-year-old Dutchman is chasing a record-extending 19th win of the season.

Verstappen was asked Thursday if he would like to have Hamilton as his teammate.

"What would it add to know? It's not happening. There is no point to make up stories if it's not happening," he said. "I wouldn't mind, it doesn't matter, anyone (can be my teammate). I don't want to particularly put it on Lewis, there are so many great drivers as well."

Hamilton has a record 103 race wins, but faces a second straight season without a victory unless he wins on Sunday.

"I mean, I wish we weren't in the position we were in," Hamilton said. "But I guess it means we've got to work harder this weekend and I am definitely excited for the battle."