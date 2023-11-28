Police in York Region say a homemade firearm known as a ghost gun was found at a Markham hotel after three guests overstayed their welcome.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said officers were called to the hotel near Warden Avenue and Denison Street on Sunday afternoon after the guests missed their check-out time and allegedly refused to leave.

When officers arrived at the room, police said they found a firearm “in plain view” in a gift bag.

Upon closer inspection, police said, the firearm was found to have no branding or serial numbers and it’s believed to be a ghost gun.

Ghost guns are usually assembled from individual parts or 3D printers, which make them easy to make but hard to trace.

Police said the three individuals were charged and the firearm was seized.

Three Toronto residents, Tahjae Harmmony Browne, 24, Kezriah Michelle McFarlane, 21, and Ishmael Herrera, 21, were all charged with possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and trespassing.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who has information about the incident. Tips can be left with the York Regional Police #5 district criminal investigations bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers.