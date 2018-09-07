

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto and most of southern Ontario, calling for “significant rain” starting on Sunday.

The weather agency said that the remnants of a tropical hurricane is expected to impact the weather in southern Ontario, causing heavy rainfall starting Sunday and stretching through to Monday.

“Rain is forecast to begin over extreme southwestern Ontario Sunday morning, reaching the Golden Horseshoe late in the day and eastern Ontario Monday,” the weather statement said.

Environment Canada warns that the rainfall could be heavy, amounting to 30 to 60 millimetres of rain by Tuesday morning. Areas north of Lake Erie and along the St. Lawrence River Valley could be hit with a higher amounts of rainfall.

The weather agency also said there is “considerable uncertainty” in when the storm is expected to travel through the region.

“Rainfall warnings may be required for some areas as the event draws nearer,” it said.

According to Environment Canada, Toronto residents can expect a relatively cool weekend, with a high of 19 degrees on Saturday and a high of 15 degrees on Sunday. Both days are expected to be sunny and cloudy.

Toronto Hydro warned Friday that residents should expect power outages due to rainfall during this period.