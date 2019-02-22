

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the entire GTA ahead of “damaging winds” that it says are likely to develop on Sunday afternoon.

The weather agency says that heavy winds gusting up to 90 to 110 km/h will follow “the passage of a cold front” on Sunday.

It says that the winds could be strong enough to cause “damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows” and result in scattered power outages.

Complicating matters further, Environment Canada says that flurries are expected to fall on Sunday afternoon with a total accumulation of two to five centimetres possible by Monday morning.

“Any fresh snow that falls will be whipped up by the very strong winds creating whiteout conditions at times,” the special warning states. “Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero making travel hazardous.”

The temperature is expected to hit 7 C on Sunday but a low of – 9 C is in the forecast for Sunday night.