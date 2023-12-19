

Serena Lopez, CP24.com





Officials at Pearson International Airport say that they will be “ready” for this year’s busy holiday travel season after numerous delays and baggage issues made headlines last December.

Approximately 150,000 people are expected to pass through the airport daily beginning this week, with the increased passenger volumes continuing throughout the holiday season.

If you’re planning a trip, the airport is offering passengers various ways to check their wait times ahead of their flights. Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) Spokesperson Sean Davidson told CP24 that Pearson has been working on enhancing digital tools over the last year “to ensure that when passengers come to the airport, they have a bit more control over their experience and they get through to their gates.”

The peak travel dashboard is the most useful tool, Davidson says. It can give you a better insight into peak times at the airport for those looking to book their flight to avoid those long line-ups.

If you’re already on the way to your flight, Davidson says passengers can check the live wait times dashboard.

“You can check in if you're in the car, or you're in a taxi to sort of see exactly what to expect when you get to the airport,” he said.

For a quicker experience, the YYZ express app lets you book a spot in the security line up to 72 hours ahead of time. It also lets you complete your declaration forms in advance, which gives you access to an express lane in the customs area.

Davidson recommends passengers, especially during the holiday season, plan to arrive three hours before an international flight and two hours before domestic flight.

Though it’s not expected to be a white Christmas this year, Toronto Pearson says they have put in several measures to help airport operations during peak travel times including “additional snow removal equipment, placing more volunteers throughout the airport to assist passengers, and adding greater system resiliency to our baggage system.”

“For [Toronto Pearson] that means that we don't believe that we're going to be dealing with any significant weather symptoms. So that is really good news….so if you're heading here and you're heading out for the holidays, give yourself some extra time. But the bottom line is, we're ready,” Davidson said.