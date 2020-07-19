CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Homicide investigation underway following 'street disturbance' in Hamilton
Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com
TORONTO -- Police say they are investigating a homicide after a male was found dead following a disturbance call in Hamilton.
The victim was located on Kendale Court near Limeridge Road West, according to police.
Police say the victim was found following a “street disturbance” in the area, but provided no other details.
Several roads near the scene have been closed as a result and police are advising the public to avoid the area.
No other information about the victim have been released by police.
This is a developing story. More to come.