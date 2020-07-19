

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





TORONTO -- Police say they are investigating a homicide after a male was found dead following a disturbance call in Hamilton.

The victim was located on Kendale Court near Limeridge Road West, according to police.

Police say the victim was found following a “street disturbance” in the area, but provided no other details.

Several roads near the scene have been closed as a result and police are advising the public to avoid the area.

No other information about the victim have been released by police.

This is a developing story. More to come.