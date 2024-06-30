Toronto’s annual Pride Parade is set to take over the downtown core this afternoon.

The event gets underway at the corner of Bloor and Church streets at around 2 p.m. before heading west along Bloor, south down Yonge Street and terminating at Nathan Phillips Square.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to march in the parade, which marks the official end of Pride month in Toronto.

You can watch the parade on CP24, CP24.com and the CP24 app beginning at 2 p.m.

For a full list of road closures follow this link.