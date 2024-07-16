WATCH LIVE

  • The DVP in Toronto is completely submerged following a torrential downpour, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Natalie Johnson / CTV News Toronto)
    LIVE UPDATES

    14 people rescued from flooded Don Valley Parkway in Toronto, 290,000 without power

    Fourteen people have been rescued from widespread flooding in the Greater Toronto Area, with Environment Canada reporting that almost 100 millimetres of rain poured down on the city on Tuesday.

    
    The south end of the Don Valley Parkway was completely flooded in both directions following a significant rainstorm on July 16.

    IN PHOTOS: Massive flooding as storm hits GTA

  • People can be seen stuck in flooding after heavy rainfall in Toronto on July 16, 2024.

    List of Toronto road, transit routes closed by heavy rainfall, flooding

  • A car is partially submerged in flood waters in the Don Valley following heavy rain in Toronto, on Tuesday, July 16 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

    Toronto flooding: Pictures, videos show heavy rainfall today in downtown core

  • A Presto Card is shown in this undated photo.

    This long-awaited feature has finally come to Presto

  • A screengrab of a video showing a suspect setting fire to three dump trucks at an industrial yard in Vaughan. (YPR video)

    Police release video of suspect after 6 dump trucks set on fire in Vaughan

    A suspect is seen opening fire on a Richmond Hill movie theatre from the back seat of a vehicle. (York Regional Police)

    Police investigating fourth shooting at Richmond Hill cinema since May

    
    From a smash-and-grab robbery at a Brampton jewelry store to the gold heist at Toronto Pearson airport, suspects in several recent crimes in the Greater Toronto Area have been caught in the act by surveillance video. Here's a look at some of those that have made headlines.

    Ontario suspects caught in the act

    Suspects in several recent crimes in the GTA have been caught in the act by video. Here's a look at some of those that have made headlines.

     
    It’s summertime in Toronto and there’s plenty to do in the city – and some events won’t cost you a cent to attend! Here are free events you can check out during the months of July and August. (A windsurfer cuts through the waves along Lake Ontario overlooking the City of Toronto skyline on a warm winter day in Mississauga, Ont., Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Photo Credit: The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette)

    Free things to do in Toronto this summer

    It’s summertime in Toronto and there’s plenty to do in the city – and some events won’t cost you a cent to attend! Here are free events you can check out during the months of July and August.

     
    Toronto’s first hotel, the Ontario Terrace, was constructed on Front Street West at York Street in 1843. The prominent Royal York Hotel was later built at that site in 1927, the same year that Union Station also opened right across the street. A 1986 photograph of Union Station and the Royal York Hotel looking north. (City of Toronto Archives)

    IN PHOTOS: Toronto's evolving skyline

    A look at how Toronto's skyline has changed since the city came to be more than 200 years ago.

    Men save Pointe-du-Chene Wharf after fire

    'Heroes in my book': Men save N.B. wharf after boat explodes

    'My car is sinking': Woman climbs out of vehicle

    How Torontonians dealt with wild flooding amid heavy rain

    Vancouver's stairway to nowhere complete

    They've built a stairway to nowhere in Vancouver

    Baby tries to sign to deaf grandparents

    Cute moment as baby tries to sign at deaf grandparents

  • Canada's Fay De Fazio Ebert, of Toronto, celebrates during her gold medal performance, while wearing on feather from her pet duck in her helmet, at the Women's Park Skateboarding at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile on October 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

    Canada sending 338 athletes to Summer Olympics in Paris

    Coach Jesse Marsch

    Marsch led Canada to best-ever showing at COPA

    Air Date: July 15, 2024
    Spain Euro 2024

    Spain wins Euro 2024

    Air Date: July 14, 2024
    Spain England Euro 2024

    Spain vs England: UEFA EURO 2024 Final

    Air Date: July 14, 2024
    TSN Bardown's Corwin McCallum

    Big weekend for soccer

    Air Date: July 12, 2024
    Players of Argentina celebrate after Lionel Messi scored his side's second goal against Canada during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

    Canada falls to Argentina in Copa America semis

    Air Date: July 9, 2024
    Brennan and Perkins

    Can Canada beat Argentina to reach final?

    Air Date: July 9, 2024
    false
    Soccer fever grips Canada

    Air Date: July 9, 2024
    false
    Canada faces Argentina in Copa America

    Air Date: July 9, 2024
  • Minnesota Wild defenceman Dakota Mermis (6) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Krohn

    Toronto Maple Leafs sign Mermis, Myers, Paré to one-year contracts

  • Toronto Blue Jays' Spencer Horwitz, right, watches his solo home run in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 11, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

    Danny Jansen and Spencer Horwitz homer, Kevin Gausman pitches Blue Jays past Giants 5-3

  • Team Herscu's Izan Almansa, centre, reaches for a rebound as Team Forehn-Kelly's Ulrich Chomche (62) watches during the NBA draft combine 5-on-5 basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Chomche has signed a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nam Y. Huh

    Centre Ulrich Chomche signs two-way deal with Toronto Raptors

  • Raptors re-sign veteran guard-forward Garrett Temple
  • Raptors sign 2024 draft picks Walter, Mogbo and Shead
  • Now-banned Raptors player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate
  • Raptors draft picks Ja'Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo introduced to Toronto
  • Toronto FC midfielder Derrick Etienne Jr (11) vies for possession of the ball against Philadelphia Union attacker Tai Baribo during first half MLS soccer action in Toronto on Saturday, July 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

    Toronto FC ends six-game losing streak with 2-1 comeback win over Philadelphia

  • Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Damonte Coxie (86) celebrates his touchdown over Montreal Alouettes with quarterback Cameron Dukes (11) during first half CFL football action in Montreal, Thursday, July 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

    Argonauts snap Alouettes win streak with 37-18 victory as Fajardo exits with injury

    Shannen Doherty

    Actress Shannen Doherty dies at 53

    Air Date: July 14, 2024
    Alec Baldwin

    Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case dismissed

    Air Date: July 13, 2024
    Fly Me To The Moon

    Reviews: Fly Me To The Moon, Longlegs

    Air Date: July 12, 2024
    FILE - Shelley Duvall poses for photographers at the 30th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 27, 1977. Duvall, whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's “The Shining,” has died. She was 75. (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy, File)

    Actress Shelley Duvall has died

    Air Date: July 11, 2024
    Niall Horan

    Niall Horan walks to own Toronto concert

    Air Date: July 2, 2024
    Taylor Swift

    Biggest stories of the week in pop culture

    Air Date: June 28, 2024
    Revue Theatre

    Revue cinema faces possible closure

    Air Date: June 28, 2024
    Richard Crouse Watch List

    Richard Crouse Weekend Watchlist

    Air Date: June 28, 2024
  • 'Shrek 5' is coming in July 2026, and the big stars are onboard. (Moviestore/Shutterstock/Shutterstock/Moviestore/Shutterstock via CNN Newsource)

    'Shrek 5' is coming in July 2026, and the big stars are onboard

  • Charlotte Cardin arrives on the red carpet at the Juno Awards in Halifax, on Saturday March 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

    Charlotte Cardin, the Beaches, Allison Russell lead familiar names on Polaris list

  • FILE - In this June 2, 2006, file photo, Richard Simmons speaks to the audience before the start of a summer salad fashion show at Grand Central Terminal in New York. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)

    Richard Simmons, a fitness guru who mixed laughs and sweat, dies at 76

  • This photo provided by Prenuvo in July 2024 shows an MRI scanner. Magnetic resonance imaging uses magnetic fields to produce detailed images of organs, bones and other structures inside the body. Unlike many other types of scans, MRIs don't use radiation. (Prenuvo via AP)

    Celebrities are getting $2,000 MRI scans to learn about their health. Should you?

  • A real estate sign is posted outside a home in Pointe-Claire, a city in Montreal's West Island on May 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

    CREA cuts housing market forecast for 2024 despite June sales rising

  • People check their phones as AMECA, an AI robot, looks on at the All In artificial intelligence conference Thursday, September 28, 2023 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    Can AI be an author? Federal Court asked to decide in new copyright case

  • This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) virions, colorized blue, and anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies, colorized yellow, shedding from the surface of human lung cells. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH via AP, File

    RSV vaccination programs recommended for seniors: national immunization committee

  • Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto, Feb. 2, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

    Payouts for the many over the few: employee ownership trusts take shape in Canada

  • People make their way through Pearson Airport in Mississauga, Ont. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

    Airline regulator prods passenger to keep quiet on complaint rulings



CP24 Breakfast
    Denise Wild

    Creative ideas for the summer

    With a few weeks of summer vacation in the books, we have the perfect, cost-friendly ideas for your kids.

    Air Date: July 16, 2024

    Jee Live Eye

    Adding more green spaces to health facilities

    Medical facilities and doctors around the world have started highlighting the importance of greenspaces for medical patients.

    Air Date: July 16, 2024

    Mac Clark

    Revving up for the Ontario Honda dealers Indy

    We're gearing up for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy and one of Canada's most promising racers and Mac Clark is ready to go.

    Air Date: July 16, 2024

    Car Theft

    Taking Stock - Auto theft to hit new records

    Tara Laidman, VP, P&C Business Operations, The Co-operators.

    Air Date: June 7, 2024

    Rates

    Taking Stock - Rates and housing

    Marc Desormeaux, principal economist, Desjardins.

    Air Date: June 7, 2024

    Debt

    Taking Stock - Rates and debt payments

    Rebecca Oakes, VP of Advanced Analytics, Equifax.

    Air Date: June 7, 2024




  • group of 27

    'I was left speechless:' Group of 27 from Ontario win $500K Lotto Max jackpot

  • After 50 years, the iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' at 37 Bertmount Ave. is going up for sale on July 11.

    Iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' hits the market

  • An electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a Listeria monocytogenes bacterium in a 2002 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, CDC, Elizabeth White, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

    What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?

  • Peel Police Detective Sergeant Mike Mavity at the Peel Regional Police Services Board meeting on June 21, 2024. (Peel Police)

    Gold from Toronto Pearson heist likely in India or Dubai: police

