IN PHOTOS: Toronto hit with heavy snowfall

  • A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen in Ottawa, Monday May 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

    Brampton tax preparer gets jail for claiming $34 million in fake charitable donations: CRA

    A Brampton man has been sentenced to three years in jail after pleading guilty to falsely claiming $34 million worth of charitable donations on tax returns he prepared for clients.

    Heavy snowfall falls onto the iconic CP24 Truck at 299 Queen Street Friday, March 22ndm 2024. (Michael Campoli / CP24)

  • A doctor wears a stethoscope around his neck as he tends to patients in his office in Illinois, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Roberson

    Names of Ontario health-care clinics found to have extra-billed being kept secret

  • Bonus in severance package
    SPONSORED

    Do severance packages include bonuses in Ontario?

    A Hamilton driver was caught going in the wrong direction on the Burlington Skyway March 3, 2024 (OPP).

    Video shows suspected impaired driver going wrong way on Burlington Skyway

    Video shows two suspects damaging vehicles in the St. Clair Avenue West and Dufferin Street area. (Toronto police)

    New video shows suspects slashing tires, spray painting vehicles in Toronto’s west end

    Heavy snowfall falls onto the iconic CP24 Truck at 299 Queen Street Friday, March 22ndm 2024. (Michael Campoli / CP24)

    The GTA was hit with a blast of winter weather, with a burst of heavy snowfall creating a messy commute.

    Members of the Mulroney family follow as an honour guard carries the casket of former prime minister Brian Mulroney into the Sir John A. Macdonald building opposite Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

    Politicians, dignitaries and the public pay respects to Mulroney

    Members of the public joined politicians and dignitaries to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney, as the former prime minister began lying in state near Parliament Hill.

     
    From a flock of ducks in the backseat to a makeshift roof rack, here are ten of the most bizarre incidents on Ontario roads in recent years.

    Ontario’s most bizarre driving offences

    From a car filled with live ducks to an unlicensed driver caught in a totaled vehicle, these are some of the weirdest incidents on Ontario roads

    High-speed crash caught on camera

    Dramatic multi-vehicle crash caught on camera in Victoria

    Video captured the moment a hot air balloon crashed into power lines in Minnesota and amazingly there were no serious injuries. (Storyful)

    Hot air balloon hits active power lines in Minnesota

    Shark and boaters get up close and personal

    Great white shark comes dangerously close to boaters

    Video shows NYPD rescue man on subway tracks

    The moment NYPD rescue man who fell onto subway tracks

  • Israeli soldiers move on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

    Russia and China veto U.S. resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

  • The Kentucy bench watches the final minutes of the team's loss to Oakland in a college basketball game in the first round of the men's NCAA tournament Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

    Kentucky's loss to unheralded Oakland crushes millions of March Madness brackets

    Shohei Ohtani and interpreter

    Analysis: Ohtani's interpreter fired

    Air Date: March 21, 2024
    Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Santiago Espinal watches a fly ball in the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

    Blue Jays trade Espinal to Reds for McElvain

    Air Date: March 20, 2024
    FILE - In this March 20, 2010, file photo, a ball flicks through the net in front of the NCAA logo on the marquis during an NCAA college basketball practice in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

    NCAA March Madness begins this week

    Air Date: March 18, 2024
    Eric Kirk

    NHL trade deadline day

    Air Date: March 8, 2024
    Joel Edmundson

    Leafs acquire defenceman Joel Edmundson

    Air Date: March 7, 2024
    Gavin Ziv

    Canadian players competing in Indian Wells

    Air Date: March 5, 2024
    Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes listens as the crowd cheers after breaking the NCAA women's all-time scoring game last week. (Matthew Holst/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

    Caitlin Clarks breaks NCAA scoring record

    Air Date: March 4, 2024
    Lebron James

    Lebron James hits 40,000 points

    Air Date: March 3, 2024
  • Philadelphia Flyers' Scott Laughton (21) celebrates after scoring a goal against Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov (35) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

    Flyers edge Leafs 4-3 without healthy captain Couturier

  • Toronto Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game at BayCare Ballpark, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Nesius

    Toronto Blue Jays name right-hander Jose Berrios opening day starter

  • 2010 NL MVP Joey Votto agrees to non-roster invite with hometown Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays hold on for 5-4 win over Tigers in pre-season action
  • Toronto Blue Jays announce 'Loonie Dogs' dates
  • Peguero's two-run homer in eighth inning lifts Pirates over Blue Jays
  • Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic reacts during his team's loss to San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball action in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Rajakovic remembers what it's like to be an eager young basketball coach, trying to absorb as much as possible from more experienced teachers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

    Darko Rajakovic, Raptors host open practice for Toronto-area coaches

  • Toronto FC's injury concerns grew Tuesday with news that Canadian international fullback Richie Laryea will be out for three months following hamstring surgery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Dean

    Toronto FC's Richie Laryea expected to be out three months after hamstring surgery

  • FILE -Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly (12) throws against the Montreal Alouettes during the first half of a Canadian Football League game in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The Canadian Football League is investigating allegations in a lawsuit filed by a former Toronto Argonauts strength and conditioning coach against the club for wrongful dismissal and quarterback Chad Kelly for alleged violations of the Ontario Human Rights Code. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

    Argos quarterback Kelly denies harassment allegations made by former team employee

    One Life

    Richard Crouse Top Movie Picks of the Week

    Air Date: March 15, 2024
    false
    Pierce Brosnan

    Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty to walking off trail

    Air Date: March 15, 2024
    false
    Marie Nelson

    Hot Docs facing financial challenges

    Air Date: March 12, 2024
    false
    Oscars

    Memorable Oscars moments

    Air Date: March 11, 2024
    Kung Fu Panda 4

    Reviews: 'Kung Fu Panda 4,' 'Imaginary'

    Air Date: March 8, 2024
    false
    The Oscars

    96th academy awards is this weekend

    Air Date: March 8, 2024
    false
    Shania Twain Barbie

    Shania Twain officially has her own Barbie doll

    Air Date: March 7, 2024
    false
    Jay Baruchel (left) will play BlackBerry co-founder Mike Lazaridis, pictured here in Waterloo, Ont. in 2009. (Both photos by The Canadian Press)

    2024 Canadian Screen Awards nominations

    Air Date: March 6, 2024
  • Director Matt Johnson, right, poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'BlackBerry' during the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany on February 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - Invision, Joel C Ryan

    Matt Johnson says he made 'BlackBerry' to get funding for a Nirvanna the Band movie

  • This image released by Epic Records shows "New Blue Sun" by Andre 3000. (Epic via AP)

    André 3000 to perform at TD Toronto Jazz Festival this summer

    Video Doorbells CR

    Security flaws found in some video doorbells

    Video doorbells can be useful, but a recent investigation uncovered serious security flaws with some brands.

    Air Date: March 20, 2024

    false
    Reports Sleeping

    What to know about sleep medications

    There are lots of supplements and drugs that promise a better night's sleep. But there are a few things to know before choosing one.

    Air Date: March 18, 2024

    false
    Streaming Services

    How to save on your digital subscriptions

    Here are some tips and tricks to slim your subscriptions and save money.

    Air Date: March 8, 2024

  • A West-end Toronto home for sale is shown in this July 15, 2023 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

    National home sales in February up nearly 20% compared with year ago

  • A man looks down at his cell phone while walking though downtown Toronto, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

    Statistics Canada says telecom prices continue to come down, driving inflation lower

  • Measles vaccine

    Measles vaccination rates in GTA children are lower than the rest of Ontario. Why?

    3
  • Smoke from wildfires fills the air in Kelowna, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Canada's air quality last year was worse than the United States for the first time since a firm started publishing its annual assessment in 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    Driven by wildfire smoke, Canada's air quality worse than U.S.: report

  • People look on as an Air Transat plane takes off at Trudeau in Montreal on June 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    Transat CEO lost out on half-million-dollar bonus due to federal loans



CP24 Breakfast
    PMHL Condo Prize

    PMH Lottery Bonus Prize Deadline is Tonight!

    SPONSORED: Waking up above the clouds doesn't have to be a dream. It can all be yours as the winner of the $1.2 Million Bonus Prize.

    Air Date: March 22, 2024

    Gordan Lightfoot

    Petition to rename HWY 400 for Gordon Lightfoot

    Gordon Lightfoot passed away in May of last year but a new petition is hoping to keep his name alive by renaming a portion of Highway 400.

    Air Date: March 22, 2024

    "The Queen of my Dreams

    'The queen of my dreams' begins theatrical run

    'The Queen of my Dreams' made its world premiere at TIFF in 2023, but the film is being released across theatres today.

    Air Date: March 22, 2024

  • Organika
    SPONSORED

    Easy ways to add collagen to your diet

    Naturopathic doctor Courtney Ranieri demonstrates how easy it is to add Organika’s collagen to your everyday diet.

    Telus
    SPONSORED

    Online security tips this tax season

    TELUS Online Security expert Leigh Tynan explains how to keep your data and identity safe this tax season.

    OOAK
    SPONSORED

    Getting crafty this spring

    Show director Janice Leung shares what to expect at this year’s One Of A Kind spring show running March 27 – 31st at the Enercare Centre.

    Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson discusses Canada's critical minerals (BNN's Taking Stock)

    Taking Stock - A special look at critical minerals

    Guest: Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

    Air Date: March 8, 2024

    Frank Giustra, President and CEO, Fiore Group discusses Canada's rush to produce critical minerals (BNN's Taking Stock)

    Taking Stock - Canada's rush to produce minerals

    Guest: Frank Giustra, President and CEO, Fiore Group.

    Air Date: March 8, 2024

    Heather Exner-Pirot, Director of Natural Resources, Energy and Environment, at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute discusses critical minerals in Canada (BNN's Taking Stock)

    Taking Stock - Canada's strategic mineral reserves

    Guest: Heather Exner-Pirot, Director of Natural Resources, Energy and Environment, at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute

    Air Date: March 8, 2024




  • ROM

    ROM offering free admission this weekend for 110th anniversary

  • Highway 407

    Highway 407 offering free rush-hour access, but only to some customers

  • FIFA logo at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. (AP/Michael Probst)

    These are some of the concessions Toronto made to FIFA in secret World Cup deal

  • A Niagara tour boat to the falls approaches the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario on Friday, July 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

    'It's going to be crazy:' Niagara Falls mayor says city preparing for up to 1 million visitors for solar eclipse

