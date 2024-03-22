IN PHOTOS: Toronto hit with heavy snowfall

- Lineup of home games and closures to cause 'hectic' weekend for transit in Toronto
- Joseph George Sutherland, convicted of killing 2 women in Toronto in the 80s, set to be sentenced today
- Partner of slain Toronto police officer to continue testifying at murder trial
- Statistics Canada reports retail sales down in January as new car sales fell
- Maple syrup production in Ontario ‘won’t be a long season’ due to warm temperatures
- A national school food framework is on Chrystia Freeland's desk. Will Ottawa say yes?
- Ontario extends program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid ER closures
- 'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian woman killed in Mexico robbery
- Murders in Mississauga, Caledon linked to residential shootings in Brampton: police
- U.N. seeks $4B for aid in Syria as civilians face growing humanitarian crisis
- Police find Missouri student Riley Strain's body in Tennessee river; no foul play suspected
- Israeli humanitarian volunteer shares 'unbelievable' violence seen in aftermath of Hamas attack
- Former executive given death sentence in poisoning of billionaire gaming tycoon
- U.S. House approves US$1.2 trillion package of spending bills before shutdown deadline
- Canada's Stellato-Dudek, Deschamps capture gold at figure skating worlds
- Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris healing from kneeing himself in the face, surgery
- Matthews scores twice to reach 57 this season, Leafs rout Capitals 7-3 despite Ovechkin's 2 goals
- Short-handed, reeling Raptors drop eighth in a row with blowout loss to Kings
- Guentzel leads Hurricanes over Maple Leafs 5-4 in a shootout
- Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok out week-to-week with a hand injury
- Matthews scores his 55th, Maple Leafs get three goals in the 1st and 3rd periods to beat Flyers 6-2
- Toronto Maple Leafs sign forward McMann to two-year contract extension
- Paolo Banchero leads red-hot Orlando Magic past undermanned Toronto Raptors 113-103
- 'Young man of strong character': Raptors star RJ Barrett, family mourning brother's death
- Jalen Duren has career-high 23 rebounds as Pistons beat Raptors 113-104 for 3rd win in 4
- Zion Williamson powers New Orleans Pelicans to 139-98 rout of Toronto Raptors
- Toronto FC's unbeaten run comes to an end in 2-1 loss at New York City FC
- Toronto FC trades midfielder Latif Blessing to Houston Dynamo for allocation money
- Insigne's long-range rocket lifts Toronto FC past Charlotte FC in home opener
- Herdman says Toronto FC knows it will take time to win back supporters' trust
- CFL commissioner defends investigation process into allegations against Argos, Kelly
- CFL says it is investigating allegations against Toronto Argos, quarterback Chad Kelly
- Former employee sues Argos for wrongful dismissal, accuses QB Kelly of harassment
- Toronto Argonauts sign Canadian free agents Tunde Adeleke, Fraser Sopik
- As a frenzy of speculation grips the royal family, a look at recent events that have fueled rumors
- Beyonce will receive the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards
- Punjabi music is taking the world by storm and its new sound is based in Canada
- Prince Harry's lawyer implicates Rupert Murdoch in cover-up of unlawful snooping by his tabloids
- Ryan Gosling set to return as host of 'Saturday Night Live' on April 13
- Films about Indigenous influences, declawing cats among Hot Docs world premieres
- Oscars international broadcast cuts '20 Days in Mariupol' win, sparking criticism in Ukraine
- Canada's independent cinema chains are 'in crisis,' need more funding: study
- Beyoncé says an experience where she ‘did not feel welcomed’ spurred her to make ‘Cowboy Carter’ country album
- Russell Wilson, founding member of Hamilton band Junkhouse, dies at 62
- Composer Hans Zimmer is bringing his blockbuster-inspired live shows to Canada
- Shania Twain, Dua Lipa and SZA to lead this year's Glastonbury Festival in June
- Did UK hospital staff try to snoop on Princess Kate's medical records? Privacy watchdog investigate
- A newspaper says video of Prince William and Kate should halt royal rumor mill. That's a tall order
- Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially divorced
- Singer R. Kelly seeks appeals court relief from 30-year prison term
- Canada ranks last in primary health care access among 10 wealthy countries: report
- More Canadians have poor mental health. The economy is partly to blame, survey says
- U.S. surgeons transplant a gene-edited pig kidney into a patient for the first time
- Reddit, the self-anointed 'front page of the internet,' set to make its stock market debut
- February housing starts increased 14% from January: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp
- Renters have harder time accumulating wealth than homeowners: RBC economist
- Half of the homes for sale in February in these 7 regions in the GTA cost more than $1 million: report
- Toronto home sales up in February from last year as consumers eye rate cuts: TRREB
- This is why an electric vehicle will cost you more in Ontario than other provinces
- Canadians, parents shouldn't worry about TikTok security review: industry minister
- McDonald's apologizes for global system outage that shut down some stores for hours
- Federal government reveals it ordered national security review of TikTok in September
- The benefits of spending time by yourself, according to an expert
- Half a million seniors had trouble getting specialized health services: StatCan
- Attendees of mom and babies program at two downtown Toronto locations may have been exposed to measles: TPH
- McMaster University prof among winners of $100,000 prize for Canada's top researchers
- Tax return software makes filing easy, but knowing when to hire a professional is key
- Rare bald raccoon, dubbed 'Rufus', rescued and given refuge in Nova Scotia shelter
- Authorities seize ailing alligator kept illegally in New York home's swimming pool
- Orcas that hunt the world's biggest predators may be a new population, say scientists
- 'Passed like a baton': Advocates, Air Canada CEO clash on accessible travel
- The culture of Mexican fireworks revealed through the lens of an AP photographer
- Tribunal orders Flair Airlines to pay up for spoiled crab meat, fish cakes caused by baggage delay
- Flair Airlines accuses financial services firm of withholding $25 million