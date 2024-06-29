WATCH LIVE

TOP STORY

  • A child waves the Maple Leaf flag during Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa, on Friday, July 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

    Canada Day 2024: What's open and closed in Toronto?

    It's Canada Day. The statutory holiday will see several events and celebrations held across the city, and some businesses and services closed. Here’s everything you need to know to plan your 2024 Canada Day,

  • A pilot taxis a Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on February 3, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    Deal reached in WestJet mechanics' strike, but travel disruptions still expected

  • Toronto police are looking for a stolen vehicle involved in eight separate "tow truck-related" shootings in the city. (Toronto Police Service)

    Eight 'tow truck-related' shootings in Toronto, no injuries reported: police

  • A driver is dead after a 2-vehicle crash in Brampton Monday morning.
    BREAKING

    Driver dead after 2-vehicle crash in Brampton

  • People watch as fireworks explode over LeBreton Flats area during Canada Day celebrations in downtown Ottawa, on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

    Concerts, speeches, fireworks on tap to mark Canada Day in nationwide festivities

FEATURED

  • A store employee struggles with an armed robber at a Queen Street West clothing store Sunday June 23, 2024 in this surveillance image obtained by CP24.

    Video captures struggle between store employees and robber with loaded gun on Queen Street West

    Two suspects in apparent road rage incident are shown in a still taken from a video circulating widely on social media. (X/@StephenPunwasi)

    Police make arrest after video shows road rage incident in Scarborough

    Arson Video Richmond hill

    Police release video of Richmond Hill vehicle arson; seek witnesses, info

IN PHOTOS

  •  
    From a smash-and-grab robbery at a Brampton jewelry store to the gold heist at Toronto Pearson airport, suspects in several recent crimes in the Greater Toronto Area have been caught in the act by surveillance video. Here's a look at some of those that have made headlines.

    Ontario suspects caught in the act

    Suspects in several recent crimes in the GTA have been caught in the act by video. Here's a look at some of those that have made headlines.

     
    Luminato Festival Toronto, the city’s multi-arts festival, will kick off the summer June 5 to 16 (Credit: Explore Ontario/ Cassandra Popescu)

    The biggest events coming to Toronto this summer

    There's no shortage of festivals and big events coming to Toronto this summer.

     
    Toronto’s first hotel, the Ontario Terrace, was constructed on Front Street West at York Street in 1843. The prominent Royal York Hotel was later built at that site in 1927, the same year that Union Station also opened right across the street. A 1986 photograph of Union Station and the Royal York Hotel looking north. (City of Toronto Archives)

    IN PHOTOS: Toronto's evolving skyline

    A look at how Toronto's skyline has changed since the city came to be more than 200 years ago.

Must Watch from CTVNews.ca

  • false
    For King & Country: Newfoundland's Sacrifice

    For King & Country: Newfoundland's Sacrifice

  • false
    PLANE

    'Oh god, I'm gonna get hit': Driver clipped by airplane

  • false
    CTV National News: Canada's playoff boost

    Here's how the NHL playoffs boosted Canada's economy

  • false
    N.B. besties re-create grad pics

    Best friends in N.B. recreate graduation pictures from 1984

World News

  • Governor General of Australia Sam Mostyn, center, speaks during the swearing in ceremony in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, July 1, 2024. (Lukas Coch / AAP Image via AP)

    Australia appoints second woman governor general in 123 years

Sports News

  • Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand return to Mark Lajal of Estonia during their first round match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

    Wimbledon starts with Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff on the schedule

  • false
    England Euro 2024

    England stuns Slovakia at the Euro Cup

    Air Date: June 30, 2024
    false
    Canada vs Chile

    Canada makes history at Copa America

    Air Date: June 30, 2024
    false
    nhl draft

    NHL Draft in Las Vegas

    Air Date: June 29, 2024
    false
    COPA

    Canada to play final group stage match at COPA

    Air Date: June 29, 2024
  • false
    Canada COPA

    Canada vs Chile tomorrow at Copa America

    Air Date: June 28, 2024
    false
    Sergei Berezin

    Former Leafs forward Berezin dead at 52

    Air Date: June 27, 2024
    false
    Fay De Fazio Ebert

    Paris 2024: Canada’s youngest athlete

    Air Date: June 27, 2024
    false
    COPA America

    Canada returns to COPA America action today

    Air Date: June 25, 2024
  • Dallas Stars defenseman Chris Tanev (3) in the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

    Lightning deal Sergachev, Jeannot; Maple Leafs acquire Tanev's rights at NHL draft

  • Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Sergei Berezin dead at 52
  • Maple Leafs add former Islanders head coach Lane Lambert to Berube's staff
  • Berube eyes opportunity to build, push Maple Leafs over the hump
  • Craig Berube named head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a three run double during sixth inning American League MLB baseball action against the New York Yankees, in Toronto, Saturday, June 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drives in six runs to power Blue Jays past Yankees 9-3

  • Toronto Raptors draft picks Jonathan Mogbo, left, and Ja’Kobe Walter, pose with Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri following a press conference at the OVO Athletic Centre in Toronto, Friday, June 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

    Raptors draft picks Ja'Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo introduced to Toronto

  • Toronto FC forward Federico Bernardeschi, (10) celebrates with his teammates after his goal against D.C. United during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

    Toronto FC salvages 2-2 draw with DC United after drawing red cards

  • Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly (12) makes the pass during first half CFL Eastern Division final football action against the Montreal Alouettes, in Toronto, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

    Lawsuit against Toronto Argos, quarterback Chad Kelly resolved through mediation: sources

Entertainment News

  • Usher poses with the Lifetime Achievement award in the press room during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    BET Awards 2024: Usher is honoured, Will Smith returns, and the election is top of mind

  • false
    Taylor Swift

    Biggest stories of the week in pop culture

    Air Date: June 28, 2024
    false
    Revue Theatre

    Revue cinema faces possible closure

    Air Date: June 28, 2024
    false
    Richard Crouse Watch List

    Richard Crouse Weekend Watchlist

    Air Date: June 28, 2024
    false
    Justin Timberlake

    Justin Timberlake returns to stage after arrest

    Air Date: June 22, 2024
  • false
    Justin Timberlake walks the red carpet at the 50th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards ceremony at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP)

    Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested

    Air Date: June 18, 2024
    false
    Gordon Ramsay

    Gordon Ramsay issues warning following bike crash

    Air Date: June 16, 2024
    false
    :justin hartley

    Justin Hartley plays Colter Shaw in 'Tracker'

    Air Date: June 6, 2024
    false
    PAUL RABLIAUSKAS

    'Acting good' is all set for season 3

    Air Date: June 6, 2024
  • The new Pixar film 'Inside Out 2' gives voice to the emotions racing through the mind of 13-year-old Riley, including the character of Envy (center). (Pixar/PIXAR via CNN Newsource)

    Teen brains get a closer look in ‘Inside Out 2.’ Here is what we all can learn

  • A woman weeps at the Nova Healing Concert in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday, June 27, 2024. This was the first Tribe of Nova mass gathering since the Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack by Hamas that left hundreds at the Nova music festival dead or kidnapped to Gaza. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

    Survivors of Israel music festival massacre unite to build a healing community

  • FILE - Martin Mull participates in "The Cool Kids" panel during the Fox Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including “Roseanne” and “Arrested Development,” has died, his daughter said Friday, June 28, 2024. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

    Martin Mull, hip comic and actor from 'Fernwood Tonight' and 'Roseanne,' dies at 80

Lifestyle News

  • Staff and guests stand at the entrance to a pop-up tasting event for "lab-grown" meat produced by Upside Foods, as a protest truck parked out front displays a message advocating against cultivated meat, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

    'Lab-grown' meat maker hosts Miami tasting party as Florida ban goes into effect

  • New homes are constructed in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

    Ontario considers housing data revisions after municipal concerns of undercounting

  • Dental instruments are shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Staff

    Eligibility for Ottawa's dental plan expands to children, people with disabilities

  • A sentencing hearing for one of several people charged in what's been called a historic case of art fraud is underway in a Thunder Bay, Ont., courtroom. A reporter walks past 'Androgyny' by Norval Morrisseau, right, and 'Tweaker' by Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun during a media tour of the Canadian and Indigenous Art: 1968 to Present at the National Gallery of Canada's contemporary art galleries, in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

    Norval Morrisseau's family seeks to restore late artist's legacy, worth after fraud

  • WestJet mechanics stand on a picket line at Toronto's Pearson Airport on Saturday, June 29, 2024. (Craig Wadman/CTV Toronto)

    WestJet cancels hundreds of flights following surprise mechanics union strike

    2


CP24 Breakfast
  • false
    Sebastian Gaskin

    Musician Sebastian Gaskin talks Jazz Fest

    Multi-Instrumentalist Sebastian Gaskin talks featuring in this years Toronto Jazz Festival.

    Air Date: June 28, 2024

    false
    Claudja Barry

    70s Disco Queen Claudja Barry performing at Pride

    70s Disco Queen Claudja Barry is performing at the closing night of Pride.

    Air Date: June 28, 2024

    false
    Shaggy

    Shaggy, Lavinia ready to dominate sounds of summer

    International reggae star Shaggy is set to heat up the summer with his latest single "MOVE" featuring rising UK artist Lavinia.

    Air Date: June 28, 2024

  • Savour summer
    SPONSORED

    Savour summer

    Food and lifestyle expert Pay Chen shows us how to savour summer with delicious food ideas from Metro.

    Road trip tips
    SPONSORED

    Road trip tips

    Lifestyle expert Taylor Kaye shares ways to get the most out of your road trips this summer.

    Richard Cazeau

    Seasonal must-haves for men

    Men’s lifestyle expert Richard Cazeau shares his must-haves for the season, from vehicles to yard work essentials.

TAKING STOCK

  • false
    Car Theft

    Taking Stock - Auto theft to hit new records

    Tara Laidman, VP, P&C Business Operations, The Co-operators.

    Air Date: June 7, 2024

    false
    Rates

    Taking Stock - Rates and housing

    Marc Desormeaux, principal economist, Desjardins.

    Air Date: June 7, 2024

    false
    Debt

    Taking Stock - Rates and debt payments

    Rebecca Oakes, VP of Advanced Analytics, Equifax.

    Air Date: June 7, 2024




TOP VIDEOS





WEATHER

MOR
19°C
AFT
25°C
EVE
20°C
NIGHT
15°C
MOR
19°C
AFT
25°C

WEATHER WARNING IN EFFECT

No watches or warnings in effect.


CP24 Daily Top Stories Promo




Toronto Jazz Fest


Must Read

CP24 App
CTV.ca CTV Two CTVNews CTV News Channel BNN Bloomberg CP24

Use of this Website assumes acceptance of Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy

© 2024 Bell Media All rights reserved.