Search
Search CP24
X
WATCH LIVE
NEWS
WEATHER
TRAFFIC
VIDEO
CP24 BREAKFAST
Lifestyle
Lotto
MORE
Home
Local
World
Entertainment
Sports
The Mayor
The Chief
Photo Galleries
Toronto
Southern Ontario
Canada
Commuter Centre
Traffic
Transit
Air Travel
Border Crossings
CP24 LIVE
All Video
The Mayor
The Chief
Live at Noon
Hot Property
Autoshop
All Videos
Milestones
Home
Human Interest
Health
Technology
Real Estate
Travel
Top Social Stories
CP24 GO
Video Help
Contact Us
CP24 Supports
Lotto Numbers
Breaking News Email
Talk Shows
Skip to Main Content
Advertisement
Jiffy on Demand CP24 Breakfast Contest
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 12:17PM EDT
News Tips
Report Errors
Tweets by @CP24
CP24 Toronto's Breaking News
Advertisement
Local Flyers
Latest News Videos
false
Toronto police wrap up McArthur apartment search
Air Date: May 15, 2018
false
Search of Bruce McArthur's apartment complete
Air Date: May 15, 2018
false
'Waste of tax payers money,' says Ford on Hydro
Air Date: May 15, 2018
false
Businesses worry about Ontario's growing deficit
Air Date: May 10, 2018
false
Kathleen Wynne defends her party's platform
Air Date: May 15, 2018
Watch news udpates and more videos...