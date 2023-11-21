

Stephanie Taylor and Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press





Legislation to tackle online hate remains an "absolute priority," the federal justice minister said Tuesday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau underscored the need for Canadians to respect each other's freedom of expression.

Arif Virani said the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has led to a sharp rise in hateful rhetoric online in recent weeks, which has also manifested in violent attacks on religious and community groups.

"That's not what we need in this country, and I think an online hate bill can help to address that," Virani said before the government's weekly cabinet meeting in Ottawa.

But he wouldn't say whether the new legislation would be introduced in the House of Commons before the holiday break, which will likely begin in mid-December.

"My hope is that it's tabled soon, because I'm hearing that from stakeholders and I'm hearing that from concerned Canadians."

The Liberals first promised in the 2019 election campaign to bring in a bill to combat hate speech, terrorist content and sexual abuse material. Legislation was tabled before the 2021 election but it was never passed.

Jewish and Muslim organizations alike say it's vital for the Liberals to properly define what constitutes online harm. Prominent Jewish groups have argued such a law is needed to force social-media giants to remove antisemitic comments.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs has been in discussions with the government about the legislation. Chief executive Shimon Koffler Fogel said he wants to see "a clear, transparent protocol" to allow platforms to deal with users who spread such rhetoric.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims had reported seeing a sharp uptick in hate-filled comments against Muslims and others of Arabic descent since the war broke out last month.

Stephen Brown, the organization's CEO, said it has had many conversations with those in government about the legislation, saying it must start from the basis of clearly defining "what is considered hateful in Canada."

"We also oppose anything that would prevent legitimate criticism of foreign governments or anything that would prevent legitimate expression of political views."

Virani said while the legislation is complex, it remains an "absolute priority" for him and other members of cabinet.

Prior to Tuesday's meeting, Trudeau called the rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia in Canada and around the world "really scary," warning that it puts the possibility of a two-state solution in the Middle East at risk.

"People are forgetting a little bit that we're a country that protects the freedom of expression, that protects liberty of conscience, that respects and supports people even when we disagree with them," he said.

"We have to remember that just waving a Palestinian flag is not automatically antisemitism. And someone expressing grief for hostages taken is not an endorsement of dead civilians."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.