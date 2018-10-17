

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





As the clock struck one minute past midnight, eager bud-beavers were able to place orders of cannabis on the province’s online store.

The Ontario Cannabis Store has products from dozens of different suppliers, each labelled with the level of Tetrahydrocannabinol(THC) and Cannabidiol(CBD) inside, as tested by Health Canada.

The site launched with a tag line that reads "Shop legal. It's better to know what's in your cannabis.”

Once a person selects products to order, they will be shipped from a warehouse in an undisclosed part of the GTA via Canada Post, and then will be delivered to the customer.

Buyers have to verify they are over the age of 19 three different times during the ordering process, but will not have to prove their age before completing a purchase, unlike other jurisdictions like Alberta. If a buyer accepting a package containing cannabis appears to be younger than 25, the Canada Post delivery person may ask for identification to verify the age.

The delivery time is expected to be between one and three days. The shipments fee is $5.

Retail stores have yet to be established in Ontario, but the government has signaled its intention to accept licensing applications at a future date. The brick-and-mortar stores would be privately-run. Any dispensaries operating in the province right now now remain illegal, according to the provincial government.

Marijuana became legal across the country at on Oct. 17. The first-ever legal sale of cannabis occurred in Newfoundland and Labrador at midnight, local time.