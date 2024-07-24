

Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press





The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is now recommending one dose of HPV vaccine for children and youth between nine and 20 years old.

It is maintaining its two-dose recommendation for people 21 to 26 years old.

The committee says research shows that one dose of the vaccine is highly effective against human papillomavirus infection, but those studies have mostly been done in females between nine and 20 years of age.

It also says that people who are immunocompromised and those living with HIV should continue to receive three doses of the HPV vaccine.

Getting vaccinated against HPV helps to prevent cervical, anal and other cancers and is strongly recommended for both males and females, with immunization offered in school-based programs across Canada.

The advisory committee says reducing the required number of HPV vaccine doses in younger people may make it more convenient and encourage more of them to get the vaccine.

It also says HPV vaccination provides the most protection before the first exposure to the virus, but adults 27 years of age and older who haven't been vaccinated can still get some protection, especially if they have new sexual partners.

Health Canada has authorized the HPV vaccine for people aged nine to 45 years.

NACI says people who are 45 and older should talk to their health-care provider if they think they might benefit from the vaccine.

"HPV immunization coverage among adolescents and young adults varies across Canada; individuals who missed routine HPV immunization will remain at risk for HPV-associated diseases and may benefit from the vaccine even at older ages," NACI's guidance issued Wednesday said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.