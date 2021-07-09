

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The federal government's new ArriveCAN travel app is inaccessible to some Canadians with disabilities, according to the CNIB, formerly known as the Canadian National Institute for the Blind.

Robert Fenton, a member of the CNIB board, says he found a major bug when using the Apple VoiceOver screen reader on his iPhone as he tried to access the app, which is playing a pivotal role for those wishing to enter Canada by land, sea or air.

The obstacle arises when would-be users try to add the verification code sent to their email address after starting to set up their account.

“There's no way to add the number without sighted help,” Fenton said in an interview.

“As people who are blind, we run into this problem frequently with all levels of government when trying to access public services.”

Travellers to Canada must use the ArriveCAN app or online portal to submit their vaccine information and the results of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days before departure.

Trouble accessing an app essential to international travel in the pandemic era could pose a real barrier to entry for Canadians with disabilities.

Fenton cited the Accessible Canada Act, passed in 2019, that aims to remove barriers in areas under federal jurisdiction, such as transportation and telecommunications as well as federally run programs.

“It's time now for the federal government at least to live up to its obligations in that legislation, and that includes making their websites and apps and other services they offer to Canadians fully accessible,” he said.

The Canadian Press has confirmed the glitch in the app.

Fenton says it follows another problem that prevented blind and partially sighted Canadians from moving beyond the privacy screen that pops up when the app is opened, and which he said the Canada Border Services Agency recently fixed.

“We couldn't get past the first screen,” he said, “so none of us would know about the second problem.”

The latest problem is particularly urgent as athletes gear up to travel to Tokyo for the Paralympic Games this summer.

Fenton is asking the Canada Border Services Agency to make the app accessible by July 23, adding that CBSA staff are looking into the issue.

He said the CNIB has reached out to several federal cabinet members about the issue, including communications with Disability Inclusion Minister Carla Qualtrough.

The CBSA did not immediately respond to questions Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2021.