

The Canadian Press





Montreal's mayor says an alligator spotted crossing a city road on Sunday has been reunited with its rightful owner.

Valerie Plante tweeted that the animal was part of an educational project and was fully licensed.

The gator was filmed slowly making its way across Jarry Street in the neighbourhood of Villeray on Sunday afternoon.

Video of the incident quickly garnered attention on social media, racking up tens of thousands of views.

Plante says the animal was quickly captured and returned to its owner.

She thanked the citizens who reported the alligator's adventure and the city police officers who helped bring it to safety.

This report by The Candian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2019.