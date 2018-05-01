

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Canadian airlines say they are planning to resume flights to St. Maarten and Puerto Rico in time for next winter's busy travel season.

Air Transat said Tuesday that seasonal flights from Montreal and Toronto will return for four months starting just before Christmas.

The hurricanes that heavily damaged Puerto Rico forced the cancellation of its plans to launch that new destination a year ago.

Both destinations are embarkation ports for cruise packages.

Air Canada says it is monitoring the situation on both islands and is expecting to operate its normal schedule to these seasonal destinations.

Air Transat and Air Canada resumed service to other affected islands where it flies earlier in the last winter season.

Neither WestJet nor Sunwing could be immediately reached for comment.

The Calgary-based airline has previously said it planned to resume service to St. Maarten in May while Sunwing had said flights would be suspended until this spring.

A recently released study says last fall's hurricane season resulted in an estimated loss of 826,100 visitors to the Caribbean and about US$741 million in spending that would have supported 11,000 jobs.

The World Travel and Tourism Council adds that research on past natural disasters suggests it could take up to four years for hard-hit areas to fully recover, resulting on the region missing out on more than US$3 billion.

Islands that experienced the most damage were Cuba, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Barthelemy, St. Martin, St. Maarten, Barbuda and Dominica.