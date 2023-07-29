

The Canadian Press





Canadians eyeing a trip to certain European countries next year will need to obtain a permit first.

Starting in 2024, Canadian travellers seeking a short-term visit to 30 countries including France, Switzerland, Spain and Greece must apply to the European Travel Information and Authorisation System.

The permit costs 7 euros, or about $10.25, and can be obtained on the ETIAS website or mobile app.

It allows travellers to visit for up to 90 days within any 180-day period and is valid for three years, or until the passport used in the application expires.

In addition to Canada, the new rules will apply to nearly 60 countries including the United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Australia and Japan.

Travellers younger than 18 and older than 70 years are exempt from payment, as are family members of EU citizens or of non-EU nationals who can move freely in the European Union.

The official website of the European Union urges would-be visitors to apply for authorization well in advance of a planned trip, and before booking a plane ticket or hotel.

Canadian travellers to most of Europe are currently exempt from needing a visa and only require a valid passport for short stays.

European countries requiring ETIAS also include Belgium, Croatia, Finland, Germany, Portugal, Romania and Slovenia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.