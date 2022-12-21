Dining dinosaur fossil has mammal in belly, sheds light on ancient ecosystems
A mammal's foot is seen inside the belly of a fossil of a crow-sized, birdlike dinosaur in an undated handout photo. University of Alberta paleontologist Corwin Sullivan says the fossil is an exceedingly rare glimpse into not only how these ancient animals looked, but into how they behaved and what their environment was like. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University of Alberta, Alex Dececci, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2022 2:55PM EST
EDMONTON - A rare fossil revealing a dinosaur's last meal is shedding new light on ancient ecosystems and behaviours.
University of Alberta paleontologist Corwin Sullivan says the fossil of a crow-sized, birdlike dinosaur he describes in a new paper has a mammal's foot in its belly.
Microraptor Zhaoianus lived about 120 million years ago and is known to have eaten fish and other lizards.
But this is one of only a few fossils that show the dinosaur preyed on the small mammals of the time as well.
Sullivan says the fossil is an exceedingly rare glimpse into how these ancient animals looked.
But it's also helping researchers understand how they behaved and what their environment was like.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022.