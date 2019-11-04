

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario is putting up to $60 million toward the construction of a centre dedicated to brain and mental health.

Health Minister Christine Elliott made the announcement today about the investment in the Garry Hurvitz Brain Sciences Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

She says the facility will be the first of its kind in Canada and when it's up and running it will help end hospital overcrowding and provide more integrated care.

The centre is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 and will feature collaboration by professionals in psychiatry, neurology, imaging, neurosurgery and geriatric medicine.

It will also be the largest youth mental health service in the Greater Toronto Area.

The facility will also include centres for youth bipolar disorder and anxiety disorders, sleep disorder services and the largest traumatic brain injury clinic of its kind in Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2019.