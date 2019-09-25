

Joseph Pisani, The Associated Press





NEW YORK - Amazon wants to put Alexa in your ear.

The online shopping giant unveiled wireless earbuds Wednesday, its first major attempt at getting its Alexa voice assistant outside the home and worn by customers all day long.

The Echo Buds, which cost $130, let users order an Uber ride or find the nearest coffee shop as they stroll down the street. And later this year, Whole Foods shoppers wearing the black buds can ask Alexa what aisle they can find canned tomatoes or other groceries.

Amazon said the earbuds will start shipping in October.